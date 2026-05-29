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KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to State of Illinois, Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Tax Revenue), Junior Obligation Series A and B of June 2026; Affirms Parity Debt; Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Illinois (the "State"), Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Tax Revenue Bonds), Junior Obligation Series A and B of June 2026 (the "Junior Bonds"). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook for the State's outstanding parity Junior Obligation Build Illinois Bonds.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions were because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Security provisions are strong and include a priority lien on State sales tax revenues (after debt service payments on the Senior Obligation Build Illinois Bonds), a continuing appropriation requirement, and strong non-impairment language.
  • Junior Bonds’ additional bonds test (ABT) requires 10.2x coverage of MADS on combined debt outstanding, limiting the potential to overleverage.
  • The statewide sales tax base is expansive and diverse, highlighted by combined lien debt service coverage of 30.0x or higher for the past five fiscal years.

Credit Challenges

  • Build Illinois Bonds are secured by sales tax revenues, which can at times be adversely affected by economic factors, although the strong coverage levels and highly restrictive ABT are important mitigants.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Accelerated, sustained growth in pledged revenue collections, coupled with manageable debt levels.

For Downgrade

  • While unlikely, issuance of Senior and Junior Bonds up to their respective ABTs, coupled with a catastrophic economic downturn that leads to a lasting, significant reduction in sales tax revenues.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodology

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015266

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lina Santoro, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1419
lina.santoro@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lina Santoro, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1419
lina.santoro@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

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