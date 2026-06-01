Electro Scan Inc. Joins Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electro Scan Inc., a developer of physics-based electrical resistance pipeline assessment technologies and measurable infrastructure-derived water replenishment accounting solutions, announced today it has joined the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), the global organization advancing responsible water stewardship through the internationally recognized AWS Standard framework.

Electro Scan’s AWS membership comes as AI data centers, industrial operators, utilities, and regulators increasingly seek measurable, auditable, and defensible water replenishment solutions capable of supporting long-term water-neutral growth.

To better understand the evolution of measurable infrastructure-derived water recovery, readers may review:

The AWS 10th Annual Global Water Stewardship Forum will be held June 23-24, 2026, in Edinburgh, Scotland, bringing together international leaders in water stewardship, ESG governance, infrastructure resilience, and basin-scale water accountability.

For more than four decades, Electro Scan and its predecessor organizations have supported the evolution of underground infrastructure assessment — progressing from qualitative acoustic and visual inspection methodologies toward repeatable hydraulic measurement and volumetric accounting.

Today, Electro Scan’s platform combines:

physics-based electrical resistance testing,

AI-assisted particle tracing and leak exit confirmation,

repeatable field verification,

cloud-based analytics, and

volumetric water benefit accounting (VWBA 2.0)-aligned workflows

to support measurable FIND–FIX–VERIFY–RECOVER–AUDIT infrastructure replenishment programs.

Unlike traditional acoustic listening technologies, visual-only inspection, satellite-based, or AI-enhanced approaches that primarily infer or estimate water loss conditions, Electro Scan directly measures electrically conductive leak pathways associated with pipe defects, both inside and outside the fence, enabling infrastructure owners to quantify leakage rates at the defect level in gallons per minute (GPM) or liters per second (LPS).

The company’s measurable infrastructure replenishment platform is increasingly being evaluated for:

AI data center water stewardship,

hyperscale infrastructure development,

industrial water systems,

raw water transmission pipelines,

municipal non-revenue water (NRW) reduction,

ESG accountability initiatives, and

basin-scale replenishment accounting programs.

“Water stewardship is increasingly moving from generalized conservation discussions toward measurable accountability,” said Chuck Hansen, Founder & CEO of Electro Scan Inc.

“Large hyperscale infrastructure developers, industrial operators, utilities, and communities increasingly require replenishment solutions that are measurable, repeatable, auditable, and publicly defensible.”

“Many approaches rely heavily on inferred, modeled, acoustic-based, or estimated outcomes that may not provide direct defect-level verification of actual water recovery. As water stewardship evolves toward measurable accountability, understanding why measurement matters becomes increasingly important.”

“As permitting pressures increase, public scrutiny expands, and communities seek greater confidence regarding water neutrality and long-term infrastructure sustainability, the ability to directly measure recovered water becomes increasingly important.”

Electro Scan describes its infrastructure recovery strategy as:

“Find a Gallon, Use a Gallon”

where measurable water losses already occurring within existing infrastructure systems may be identified, quantified, repaired, verified, and converted into independently reviewable annualized replenishment values not previously identified or measured by legacy methods.

Some refer to this as “infrastructure additionality.”

The company notes that many traditional leak detection and inspection technologies:

locate only portions of existing losses,

rely heavily on interpretation, or

lack repeatable defect-level hydraulic verification capabilities.

“Traditional leak detection tools may continue to serve important operational roles for efficiency and speed, but Electro Scan increasingly provides the measurable data layer supporting repeatable and auditable water benefit accounting,” stated Mike App, Executive Vice President, Electro Scan Inc.

“Once you see how Electro Scan can provide unambiguous and unbiased defect-level volumetric leaks expressed in GPM, with comparable and repeatable results over long periods of time, it can’t be unseen.”

Instead of saying “The network likely lost this much water,” Electro Scan instead measures and reports: “This exact defect produced this specific escaping water flow,” quantified in gallons per minute (GPM) or liters per second (LPS).

Electro Scan’s technology platform has undergone multiple repeatability and verification evaluations over the past two decades, including:

same pipe / same day forward and reverse testing,

same pipe / different dates testing ranging from 60 days to more than 600 days apart,

same pipe / different deployment system testing,

pre- and post-rehabilitation effectiveness studies, and

independent field benchmarking programs.

Validation and repeatability projects have included:

USEPA validation and repeatability benchmarking,

WRc UK benchmarking with major British water utilities,

IKT GERMANY CIPP liner and pinhole benchmarking,

SUEZ FRANCE repeatability benchmarking,

JASCOMA JAPAN certification and repeatability benchmarking,

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Abu Dhabi, Dubai, RAKWA field benchmarking,

PETRONAS, MALAYSIA, field benchmarking, and

SAUDI ARAMCO ENGINEERING REQUIREMENT (SAER) #12366 certification.

Electro Scan methodologies have also been used to support:

pre-repair quantified leakage and rehabilitation analysis,

post-repair leak elimination verification,

rehabilitation effectiveness validation, and

infrastructure replacement confirmation.

In certain cases, post-repair evaluations identified greater measurable leakage rates than pre-repair conditions, highlighting the importance of repeatable defect-level verification and independent QA/QC validation.

The company believes measurable infrastructure-derived water recovery will become increasingly important as:

AI infrastructure expansion accelerates,

industrial water demand increases,

aging utility systems face mounting pressure, and

communities seek accountable long-term replenishment solutions.

Electro Scan’s institutional roots trace back more than 40 years through predecessor organizations Hansen Information Technologies and Hansen Software, providers of water, sewer, treatment plant, and public works asset management systems.

Led by Chuck Hansen, several past technology architects continue as senior advisors to Electro Scan, previously working with Chuck on projects throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Hansen Information Technologies was later acquired by San Francisco-based Golden Gate Capital and subsequently became part of Infor Global Solutions.

Electro Scan is also evaluating strategic deployment partnerships, licensing relationships, and platform integrations with organizations seeking measurable and auditable water stewardship outcomes at scale.

In 2024, the USEPA identified electrical resistance testing as the only commercial technology available that could reliably identify buried lead drinking water pipes without digging.

Interested stakeholders can meet Chuck Hansen during AWWA ACE26, June 22–23, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, at Electro Scan Inc. Booth #2719, or during the 10th Annual AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum on June 24, 2026, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Contact Chuck Hansen directly at chuck@hansen.com to arrange a meeting.

ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.

Electro Scan Inc. develops patented electrical resistance technologies that locate, measure, and quantify defects in buried water and wastewater pipelines. Unlike traditional acoustic, visual, satellite, or predictive approaches that primarily indicate the possibility of leakage, Electro Scan directly measures electrically conductive leak pathways, enabling defect-level hydraulic assessment and quantification in gallons per minute (GPM) or liters per second (LPS).

The company’s technologies support measurable FIND–FIX–VERIFY–RECOVER–AUDIT workflows for utilities, industrial water users, engineering firms, and infrastructure owners seeking repeatable, auditable, and defensible water recovery outcomes. Electro Scan’s platform combines electrical resistance testing, AI-assisted particle tracing, cloud-based analytics, and volumetric water benefit accounting (VWBA)-aligned methodologies to support infrastructure stewardship, non-revenue water reduction, lead service line identification, rehabilitation validation, and measurable water replenishment programs.

Founded in 2011 by Chuck Hansen, Electro Scan builds upon more than four decades of innovation in water, wastewater, and public infrastructure management through its predecessor organizations Hansen Software and Hansen Information Technologies. For additional information, visit www.electroscan.com.

For additional information, visit:

www.electroscan.com