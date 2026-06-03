Canadian Soccer Legend Dwayne De Rosario Joins LINKSPORTS as Master Brand Partner and Investor

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LINKSPORTS is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Canadian soccer icon Dwayne De Rosario, affectionately known as DeRo. As the new Master Brand Partner and an investor, DeRo will play a pivotal role in enhancing LINKSPORTS’ mission to empower young athletes across Canada. This collaboration includes the exciting DeRo Digital Days (DDD) promotional events, hosted by the De Rosario Foundation, as well as collaborative video messaging on social media, reaching fans and aspiring athletes alike.

De Rosario, one of the most celebrated figures in Canadian soccer history, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I’m incredibly excited to be working with LINKSPORTS. This is more than just a partnership: it’s about creating opportunities for young athletes who deserve a fair shot at success. I believe in LINKSPORTS' vision to transform the landscape of sports in Canada, and I’m committed to using my platform to support that mission.”

LINKSPORTS is dedicated to addressing the lack of equal access to sports opportunities that many young athletes face, especially in a country where the costs of youth sports can be prohibitively high. The company’s innovative technology platform utilizes crowdfunding and targeted corporate sponsorship to level the playing field and ensure talented athletes can pursue their dreams.

CEO Neissan Monadjem commented, “Partnering with Dwayne De Rosario is a monumental step forward for us. DeRo embodies the spirit of effort and dedication that we aim to instill in young athletes. This partnership will not only enhance our mission, but will also drive our growth in Canada as we strive to provide structured access to opportunities for aspiring sports stars.”

Through this collaboration, LINKSPORTS and DeRo aim to fuel a new generation of athletes by providing them with the necessary resources and visibility to excel. By leveraging DeRo’s influence and passion for the sport, LINKSPORTS is poised to make a significant impact on the future of youth athletics in Canada.

For more information about LINKSPORTS and the upcoming DeRo Digital Days events, please visit www.linksports.com.