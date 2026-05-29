AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of CopperPoint Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries Following Announced Acquisition of United Casualty and Surety Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of CopperPoint Insurance Company (CopperPoint) (Phoenix, AZ) and its wholly owned subsidiaries remain unchanged following the recent announcement of a transaction to acquire United Casualty and Surety Insurance Company (UCS) (Omaha, NE). On May 18, 2026, Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) announced that it has entered into a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) to sell UCS, its surety insurance business, which is operated by General Indemnity Group, LLC (GIG), to CopperPoint. The transaction is structured as an all-cash transaction under which CopperPoint will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of GIG.

GIG operates its surety insurance business through its two wholly owned subsidiaries: UCS and surety placement platform, BOSS Bonds. In addition, the acquisition includes SuretyBonds.Market, a proprietary technology platform developed by GIG. The transaction is expected to close prior to year-end 2026, pending receipt of required regulatory approvals, including approvals by the Nebraska Department of Insurance and the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions. CopperPoint is a specialty insurance company with expertise in workers’ compensation and an expanding multiline property/casualty offering.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, GIG reported total revenues of $27.2 million. UCS is about 2.4% the size of CopperPoint in terms of shareholder’s equity and about 3.4% in terms of net premiums written. Risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is expected to remain at a level that supports the consolidated group.

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