FPT and CP Partner to Advance AI-Led Agri-Food Value Chains

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) and FPT Corporation (FPT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic cooperation in Vietnam between CPF and FPT to advance AI-led and digital transformation in agri-food value chains, with the focus on agriculture, food processing, smart manufacturing, and supply chain management in Vietnam.

This partnership reflects a broader opportunity for Vietnam and Thailand to harness next-generation technologies to drive regional impact, strengthen food security, and sustain the growth and competitiveness of Southeast Asia’s agricultural value chains. Share

The MoU exchange ceremony took place at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held on May 28, 2026, in Bangkok. The event was attended by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Vietnam Party General Secretary and State President, H.E. To Lam, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand Diplomatic Relations (1976–2026) under the theme “Growing Together,” highlighting Vietnam’s strategic commitment to technology-driven growth.

Under the agreement, C.P. Vietnam Corporation (C.P. Vietnam), a subsidiary under CPF and Vietnam's leading integrated agri-food corporation, and FPT will explore the development and deployment of AI and digital solutions across C.P. Vietnam’s integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain, from farm to family, and supply chain networks, from 2026 to 2028 and beyond.

The scope of cooperation covers strategic areas including Smart Camera and AI Vision, Smart Scales and Customer Experience, Smart Manufacturing and Smart Supply Chain, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms, Centralized Data Integration, Agentic AI for Operational Intelligence, Food Safety and Traceability, and Smart Farm Model and Farmer Ecosystem Expansion.

In the pilot phase, both sides will establish Smart Farm models at selected C.P. Vietnam facilities, targeting about 20% reduction in operational costs and 100% food safety traceability. The ambition is to turn the Smart Farm model into a practical engine for wider transformation, bringing FPT’s AI solutions into more C.P. Vietnam facilities and across its contract farmer network. This can create a pathway for Smart Farm and AI AgriTech solutions to reach farmers nationwide, supporting Vietnam’s broader agricultural modernization agenda.

“With our AI-first strategy and proven capabilities in supporting global manufacturers, FPT will cooperate with C.P. to build a smarter, more connected, and resilient agri-food ecosystem, moving towards AI-enabled smart agriculture while adding value to all of its stakeholders. This partnership reflects a broader opportunity for Vietnam and Thailand to harness next-generation technologies to drive regional impact, strengthen food security, and sustain the growth and competitiveness of Southeast Asia’s agricultural value chains,” said Levi Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Thailand and FPT Taiwan, FPT Corporation.

“C.P. Vietnam supports the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Program 2026–2030, which promotes economic cooperation, investment, technology transfer, and digital transformation. Through this cooperation with FPT, we look forward to leveraging digital transformation across C.P. Vietnam’s integrated Feed–Farm–Food value chain, from farm to family. C.P. Vietnam continues its efforts to become a trusted partner in shaping the sustainable future of Vietnam’s agri-food industry and nurturing life by delivering safe, high-quality offerings through innovative and sustainable practices,” said Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, Chief Executive Officer of C.P. Vietnam.

Since its establishment, FPT has become a trusted technology partner for more than 500 enterprises in the Asia Pacific, helping enterprises modernize complex operations and accelerate digital transformation at scale. With Thailand among the key regional markets, the company serves leading enterprises across banking and finance, insurance, retail, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, consumer goods, and aviation, with clients and partners including Unilever, Central Group, AIA, LMG, Prudential, KBTG, SCB, KKP, TTB, FWD, Honda, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Microsoft and Sunline. As a co-founder of the Vietnam–Thailand Chamber of Commerce (VietCham Thailand), the company also plays an active role in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About C.P. Vietnam Corporation

C.P. Vietnam Corporation, a member of Charoen Pokphand Group, has been operating in Vietnam since 1993. Today, C.P. Vietnam is one of the leading agri-food corporations in Vietnam, operating an integrated Feed - Farm - Food business model in accordance with international standards to deliver high-quality and sustainable food solutions from farm to family.

Sustainability is embedded at the core of C.P. Vietnam’s business strategy and is driven through three key commitments: climate protection, improving quality of life, and advancing sustainable food systems. C.P. Vietnam is working toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, while continuing to expand renewable energy adoption and strengthen responsible resource management across its operations.

C.P. Vietnam currently operates 12 animal feed mills, 2 pork slaughterhouses, and 6 food processing plants, including one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced integrated chicken processing complex for export, alongside a nationwide network of modern farms across multiple provinces and cities.

Throughout more than three decades of operations in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has remained steadfast in its “Three Benefits Principle”, placing the benefits of the country and its people at the center of its values. C.P. Vietnam continuously strives to be the trusted partner in shaping the sustainable future of agri-food industry.

For more information about C.P. Vietnam, please visit https://www.cp.com.vn