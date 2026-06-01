PrEP Wisdom: ViiV Healthcare Launches New Campaign to Support Informed HIV Prevention Choices

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today announced the launch of its PrEP Wisdom campaign, designed to empower people to make informed decisions about long-acting injectable (LAI) HIV prevention, beyond the dosing schedules. The campaign features TV personality Michelle Visage, a long-time HIV and LGBTQ advocate.

“HIV prevention is not one-size-fits-all, and injectable PrEP options are not the same. Everyone’s day-to-day life, needs and comfort level are different,” said Visage. Share

Approximately 2.2 million people in the US could benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis, also known as PrEP, yet only about 25% are currently utilizing it.1,2 PrEP, when used as prescribed, can significantly reduce the chance of getting HIV through sex. It doesn’t protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), however, so people should still practice safer sex to reduce their risk of STIs.

Since the introduction of daily oral PrEP more than a decade ago, newer options like long-acting injectable PrEP have become available, offering flexibility for individuals to choose the approach that works best for them. Yet, factors such as stigma and lack of open dialogue between patients and providers can hinder honest conversations around prevention options. Learning more about the differences in LAI PrEP options and encouraging individuals to have deeper conversations with their doctors—getting ‘PrEP wise’—is at the core of this new campaign.

Reinforcing the importance of patient education and open dialogue with healthcare providers, Visage highlighted the need for LAI HIV prevention options that are tailored to individual preferences and routines.

“HIV prevention is not one-size-fits-all, and injectable PrEP options are not the same. Everyone’s day-to-day life, needs, and comfort level are different,” said Visage. “Real empowerment around sexual health and well-being includes having ‘PrEP Wisdom’ and knowing about the available options, including the differences in long-acting injectable PrEP beyond the dosing schedule, so you can work with your doctor to determine what may work best for you.”

ViiV Healthcare has been focused on HIV since the beginning of the epidemic more than 40 years ago. From developing the first ever HIV treatment to pioneering the first LAIs for PrEP and treatment, ViiV Healthcare scientists have helped bring significant advancements to the HIV community. Now, with more LAI PrEP choices available, ViiV Healthcare is empowering individuals to understand the distinct characteristics and important considerations of each option, helping ensure they arrive at their doctor's appointments prepared for an informed discussion about LAI PrEP.

“HIV prevention options have come a long way over the past decade,” said Nithya Srinivasan, Vice President of US Marketing at ViiV Healthcare. “Our goal now is to encourage people who could benefit from PrEP to understand their long-acting injectable options—including knowing what to ask their doctor, such as where on their body the injection is administered, whether other medicines or supplements they are taking may interact with their PrEP medicine, and what to expect before, during, and after their injection—so they can make more informed decisions about their care. 'PrEP Wisdom' aims to foster that dialogue between patients and doctors and equip people with the information they need to navigate their PrEP journey confidently.”

To learn more about LAI PrEP and get ‘PrEP Wise,’ visit GetPrEPWisdom.com.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as current shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare’s aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

About Michelle Visage

Multiple award winning, internationally renowned television personality, radio show host, podcast host, platinum-selling recording artist and author, Michelle Visage has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, across multiple mediums for the past three decades.

Visage initially rose to fame as a member of the girl group Seduction (A&M Records) in the early 1990s. Today, Visage can be seen all over the world as head judge on the multiple Emmy Award winning show, "RuPaul’s Drag Race." In 2026, Visage partnered with ViiV Healthcare as a paid spokesperson for its PrEP Wisdom campaign to help raise awareness of long-acting injectable PrEP options.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK’s Q1 Results for 2026.

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