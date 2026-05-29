Datavault AI Signs Exchange Agreement with Perpetuals.com, Opening Gold, Copper, Geothermal Energy, and Critical Minerals to 24/7 Global Trading Across Five RWA Programs

PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset (“RWA”) tokenization technologies, today announced that it has entered into a Mutual Services Agreement and Statement of Work with Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) to list Datavault AI’s RWA token programs on the Perpetuals exchange platform, targeting trading on regulated venues including PM MTF Ltd., an EU-licensed Multilateral Trading Facility regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement initially covers the MTB Copper project, with provisions for future expansion to additional commodity programs. This can span gold, copper, geothermal energy infrastructure, U.S. strategic minerals, and European iron-nickel resources – giving investors worldwide the ability to buy and sell tokenized physical commodity assets around the clock for the first time. Three programs carry confirmed combined targeted issuance of more than $328 million. The signed agreement brings daily trading to physical assets that have historically been accessible only to institutional commodity traders, large-scale investors, and those with access to specialized futures markets.

For investors who have followed Datavault AI’s expansion through 2026, today’s announcement closes a critical gap. The Company signed more than $800 million in tokenization contracts in the first quarter of 2026 alone, establishing named commodity programs backed by in-ground physical assets on two continents. What those programs have been building toward is a regulated trading venue – a place where token holders can buy and sell their positions at any time, access real liquidity, and participate in physical commodity markets at any scale. The agreement with Perpetuals provides that venue. It is the moment that Datavault AI’s tokenization strategy moves from issuance to market – and from contractual commitments to investable instruments available to a global audience.

Each program in the portfolio is backed by actual in-ground physical resources, AI-validated valuations, and structured economic participation rights for token holders. This includes direct equity stakes in the underlying operations, production royalty streams, and gold bullion acquisition rights at a meaningful discount to market. The agreement with Perpetuals completes the offering by providing a regulated trading venue, enabling token holders to buy and sell tokenized commodity assets on established exchanges, beginning with the MTB Copper project.

“Datavault AI has built the most financially integrated RWA token portfolio in the market – equity in the miner, physical bullion at a meaningful discount to spot, production royalty streams, and now a signed agreement covering six commodity programs on two continents. That combination of direct asset exposure and 24/7 trading liquidity is what institutional and retail investors have been waiting for. The team at Perpetuals is the pioneer of regulatory-compliant tokenized instruments, and their reputation for putting traders first perfectly aligns with our goals. We are proud to bring our portfolio to Perpetuals’s exchange,” said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “Each project we’ve engaged with is of the highest quality, and the launch later this year in the US that will include our International Elements Exchange™, and under construction 1571® arts & antiquities exchange, Sports Illustrated Exchange™ (SIx), among others in conjunction with the 250th year celebrations in the United States in July.”

“Perpetuals’s partnership with Datavault AI marks our entrance into the multi-trillion dollar market of Real World Assets and dovetails perfectly with our strategy of bringing choice, value, and opportunity to our users,” said Matthew Nicoletti, Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Perpetuals. “This expansion into RWA tokenization is a strong follow-up to our recently launched UpsideOnly product, the trading and market prediction platform where users can’t lose.”

The Five Datavault AI RWA token programs covered under the signed agreement are:

The signed agreement is particularly impactful given the track record of innovation and commitment to trader interests Perpetuals brings to regulated digital asset trading. The Perpetuals founding team built the world’s first regulatory-approved tokenized stocks, enabling platforms including Binance, FTX, and Bittrex to offer 24/7 stock trading for the first time, and delivering Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood as early as 2021. The licensed MTF, which uses Perpetuals’s exchange platform, runs on institutional-grade infrastructure hosted at the Equinix FR2 data center in Frankfurt alongside Europe’s leading exchanges, and its proprietary BayesShield AI system – trained on more than 22 billion executed trades – provides real-time risk analysis across every instrument on the platform.

The timing reflects where global capital is moving. The active tokenized real-world asset market stands at approximately $19 to $22 billion today – but the growth trajectory is steep. A 2025 joint report by Boston Consulting Group and Ripple projects global demand for tokenized real-world assets reaching $9.4 trillion by 2030 – a more than 400-fold increase from today, representing roughly 10% of global GDP. Ark Invest’s Big Ideas 2026 report projects $11 trillion by the same year, contingent on the development of regulatory clarity and institutional-grade infrastructure. Commodity-backed instruments are among the largest emerging categories within this expansion: physical assets like gold, copper, geothermal energy, and critical minerals carry universal economic relevance, established pricing benchmarks, and clear industrial demand – making them natural candidates for the on-chain economy that institutional and retail investors are building.

Each program is issued on Datavault AI’s patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE®), DataScore®, and DataValue® blockchain platform, which handles asset credentialing, AI-driven valuation, and on-chain token issuance. Under the signed agreement, listing on the Perpetuals exchange adds a regulated order book, automated market making, and instant T+0 blockchain settlement – all operating under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance, 24/7, across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Implementation is expected in phases, beginning with the MTB Copper program as the initial project under the signed Statement of Work. GoldVault™ is targeted for Q3 fiscal 2026, and Coppercoin™ by the end of Q2 fiscal 2026. Triton, American Strategic Minerals, and Bushtrica-Prrenjas programs will proceed under separate Statements of Work on a timeline to be confirmed jointly by both companies.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI’s Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI’s platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company’s technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences that span the world’s capital markets. UpsideOnly, the company’s flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading platform, pairing human market insight with proprietary BayesShield AI so users can share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals’s proprietary AI system, BayesShield AI, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage. The company’s technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd., which is not a subsidiary of Perpetuals.com Ltd and operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Datavault AI Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated listing of GoldVault™, Coppercoin™, the MTB Copper, Triton Geothermal, American Strategic Minerals, and Bushtrica-Prrenjas programs on the Perpetuals.com exchange platform and on Nasdaq; the expected commercial success and trading volume of these programs; the Company’s anticipated $150 million-plus GoldVault™ token issuance and Q3 fiscal 2026 launch; the Coppercoin™ $100 million-plus targeted issuance and Q2 fiscal 2026 launch; the American Strategic Minerals $78.2 million program and equity milestone structure; the MTB Copper, Triton, and Bushtrica-Prrenjas programs and their respective resource and commercial targets; the anticipated value of the Company’s equity investment in Kings Mine Capital and the projected financial benefit of the bullion purchase right; and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks including: risks that the token programs may not achieve targeted issuance amounts or timelines; risks that the Perpetuals.com or Nasdaq exchange listings may not be completed on the anticipated schedule or at all; risks that the programs may not achieve anticipated trading volumes or liquidity; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks in the United States, the European Union, Albania, and other jurisdictions applicable to tokenized commodity assets and digital securities; risks that the equity investment in Kings Mine Capital may not close or may not yield anticipated returns; risks that the bullion purchase right may not produce the projected financial benefit; risks that Datavault AI may not achieve performance milestones under the American Strategic Minerals equity structure; risks that the MTB Copper, Triton, and Bushtrica-Prrenjas programs may not be completed on the expected timeline; risks that underlying physical asset values may decline materially; risks that applicable regulations may limit distribution or trading in certain jurisdictions; changes in market demand, economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Perpetuals Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Perpetuals and its industry, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated listing of tokenized assets on Perpetuals’s EU-licensed Multilateral Trading Facility and the expected commercial success and trading volume of these programs. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “positions,” “advancing,” “projected,” “anticipated,” and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company’s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: risks that the token programs may not achieve targeted issuance amounts or timelines; risks that the exchange listings may not be completed on the anticipated schedule or at all; risks that the programs may not achieve anticipated trading volumes or liquidity; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks in jurisdictions applicable to tokenized commodity assets and digital securities; risks that the MTB Copper, Triton, and Bushtrica-Prrenjas programs may not be completed on the expected timeline; risks that underlying physical asset values may decline materially; risks that applicable regulations may limit distribution or trading in certain jurisdictions; changes in market demand, economic, market, or regulatory conditions; and risks detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Perpetuals.com Ltd has an option agreement to acquire the affiliate company PM MTF Ltd., which will require a change of control approval by CySEC if exercised.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products and services obtained from independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications and reports by market research firms. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. Market data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

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