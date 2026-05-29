EDF power solutions North America Signs Agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority for Solar Project

SAN DIEGO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF power solutions North America today announced the execution of a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA). The PPA covers the output from a 400-megawatt (MW)dc/300 MWac solar project known as the Utah Solar 1 Energy project for participating member Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

Utah Solar 1, located on state-owned lands managed by Utah Trust Lands Administration (TLA) in Millard County, Utah, expects to begin delivering electricity in mid-2027. The peak construction phase will employ approximately 400 workers, and the project expects to generate over $40 million in local tax revenue and $27 million in lease revenue to TLA over the term of the PPA.

“We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with SCPPA, which has been ongoing for over a decade, to expand the availability of renewable energy and support their decarbonization commitment for member communities,” said Matthew Beltz, Senior Director Origination & Power Marketing at EDF power solutions North America. “We look forward to future opportunities that will advance SCPPA’s goals of achieving carbon-free energy in Southern California.”

“As the nation’s largest municipal utility, LADWP is demonstrating that decarbonization at scale is possible—and we are not wavering in our commitment to achieve our clean energy goals,” said Dave Hanson, Interim General Manager of LADWP. “Utah Solar 1 strengthens power reliability and affordability for our customers while unlocking our ability to bring more clean energy like green hydrogen from the Intermountain Power Project in Utah, to L.A. We appreciate the partnership with SCPPA and EDF power solutions to support sustainable energy solutions that will benefit Angelenos for generations to come.”

In addition to its economic benefits, Utah Solar 1 Energy expects to generate approximately 766,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, enough to power 126,800 average California homes annually.1

EDF power solutions, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customers’ carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 26 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF power solutions in North America provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

1 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations and typical transmission assumptions.

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing clean energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 26 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.