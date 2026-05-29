Tanium and Censys Join Forces to Accelerate Continuous Exposure Management in the Age of AI

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced a partnership with Censys, the authority for Internet intelligence, to deliver a unified approach to exposure management that enables organizations to continuously identify, prioritize and remediate risk across both internal and external attack surfaces.

The partnership brings together Tanium’s real-time endpoint intelligence and in-platform remediation capabilities with Censys’ comprehensive, continuously updated map of global Internet infrastructure, enabling security teams to gain a complete, contextual view of enterprise exposure.

"Security teams can no longer afford to operate with blind spots between what’s happening inside their environment and what’s exposed to the outside world," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. "By combining Tanium’s real-time endpoint data with Censys’ external internet intelligence, we’re giving organizations the ability to understand, contextualize and act on risk with speed, scale and precision."

Together, the two platforms — each purpose-built for data quality and real-time intelligence — break down silos and enable organizations to detect, prioritize and remediate risk from external discovery to autonomous remediation. Connecting those two views helps organizations move from insight to action faster, with greater confidence in what they're seeing and why it matters.

"As AI accelerates the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, managing Internet exposure has become critical to every enterprise security program," said Zakir Durumeric, founder and chief executive officer at Censys. "By combining Censys' real-time Internet intelligence with Tanium’s Autonomous IT Platform, organizations can bring real-time Internet visibility into their existing security workflows enabling faster, risk-prioritized remediation of externally exposed assets."

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward continuous exposure management, where organizations must monitor and act on risk in real time as environments and threats rapidly evolve.

Tanium enables organizations to continuously scan, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities and compliance gaps across endpoints in real time.

Censys delivers unmatched accuracy and scale into global internet infrastructure to uncover exposures and attacker-controlled assets.

The combined solution empowers organizations to move beyond periodic assessment toward a complete, continuous and intelligence-driven model of exposure management.

"Organizations need external attack surface visibility as part of holistic exposure management. Together, Tanium and Censys can offer security teams a correlated view of internal and external risk, with a workflow that moves from external discovery to remediation without the manual handoffs that slow response," said Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust at IDC.

To learn more about the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, please visit the website.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world’s leading organizations trust Tanium’s single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business – visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.