Zef Scientific Retains LCMS Industry Expert to Accelerate Business Expansion

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zef Scientific, Inc. (ZefSci), the leading North America independent service provider of multivendor LCMS systems, today announced a partnership with Boston based Peak Life Science Advisors, LLC with industry expert Rick Carberry.

Recently acquired by Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI), ZefSci is looking to help fuel its growth through new partnership development within the LCMS “ecosystem”. Providing expert sales, marketing and in-lab service support for new LCMS technologies and adjacent products. As Kevork Kaladjian Vice President of Sales and Business Development says, “Sales might sell the first product or service but it’s the service team that retains and grows the business”. Additionally, there are numerous other ways they seek to partner within the LCMS instrument life cycle including:

In lab Services, PM on critical assets such as LCMS

ASP (Authorized Service Partner) Program

Parts, supplies, and Consumables

Calibration and compliance

Managed maintenance and relocation

Leveraging Informatics and service software for KPIs

Critical peripheral equipment

Training and application development

Refurbished equipment, trade ins, rebuys

This expansion is an exciting initiative for ZefSci. “The addition of Rick as a trusted advisor, signals the commitment we have to drive this expansion and support our customers. With 50 years of OEM experience across Waters, SCIEX, Agilent, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zef Scientific, Evosep and others, he brings a unique perspective across generations of platforms and organizations with proven results and growth.” Commented Dr. Zoubair El Fallah, ZefSci founder and president.

About Zef Scientific

ZefSci is an engineering company and leading independent provider focused solely on multivendor LCMS maintenance and service and setting a new standard in analytical instrument repair. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. their mission is to build the future of LCMS lab services through excellence in service delivery and customer care across end-markets and geographies.

The Way LCMS Service Should Always Be.

For more information, please visit www.zefsci.com.