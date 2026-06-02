SCG and FPT Forge Strategic MOU to Drive Intelligent Enterprise and Smart Operations, Propelling Corporate and Industrial Capabilities via AI and Digital

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT and ASEAN’s leading business conglomerate SCG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly explore next-generation AI and digital transformation initiatives across SCG’s business ecosystems. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven operations, intelligent enterprise platforms, and advanced ERP transformation to enhance operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term business agility.

“In Thailand, we are focused on building long-term partnerships by working closely with local enterprises and investing in talent and ecosystems together. What we see today is a clear shift from digital transformation to practical, AI-driven impact—where businesses are moving from pilots to real productivity gains in banking, retail, and manufacturing. Through this partnership, FPT will support SCG to translate AI ambition into tangible business outcomes, driving smarter operations, accelerating innovation, and building a more resilient and sustainable industrial ecosystem across the region, said Levi Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Thailand and FPT Taiwan, FPT Corporation.

“At SCG, we are aggressively transitioning from a data-driven organization into a AI-driven enterprise. Our ultimate goal is to embed artificial intelligence, robotics & automation into our core operations, maximizing efficiency and unlocking high-value business impact across our entire portfolio" said Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG. We have begun execution toward the development of Agentic AI or AI agents to reimagine business workflows to accelerate speed, intelligence, and impact. Through this partnership with FPT, we will combine our deep industry expertise with their world-class digital capabilities to accelerate scalable & practical AI solutions aiming for competitiveness. Not only strengthen SCG’s agility but also pave the way for a more robust technological ecosystem across the region.”

According to FPT Corporation CEO Nguyen Van Khoa, leading regional enterprises are partnering with FPT on AI transformation initiatives, underscoring growing momentum to embed AI across production, operations, and business functions. For FPT, the challenge does not lie in accessing technology, but in embedding AI into the right processes, with the right people, and under the right governance model to generate real value. To address this, the company has developed CASAN—a five-level AI capability framework that provides enterprises with a clear roadmap for AI transformation, from exploration to becoming a core organizational capability. FPT is committed not only to expanding the application of AI across key economic sectors but also to contributing to the development of large-scale AI transformation models that deliver measurable, scalable impact.

This partnership aims to explore the integration of AI, cloud, IoT, data governance, and enterprise systems to support scalable and adaptive operations across SCG’s business units. Under the agreement, both companies will explore opportunities across a broad range of strategic areas, including AI-Driven Industrial Transformation, Digital Platform & Integrated Ecosystem, Enterprise Digital Transformation & Process Excellence, Digital Infrastructure, and Security & Governance.

Thailand is among FPT’s key markets in APAC. The company serves leading enterprises across banking and finance, insurance, retail, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, consumer goods, and aviation, with clients and partners including Unilever, Central Group, AIA, LMG, Prudential, KBTG, SCB, KKP, TTB, FWD, Honda, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Microsoft and Sunline. FPT is also the co-founder of the Vietnam–Thailand Chamber of Commerce (VietCham Thailand), further reinforcing its position as a trusted digital transformation partner for Thailand’s leading enterprises, while highlighting the strengthening technological and business collaboration between Vietnam and Thailand amid the region’s accelerating digital economy.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About SCG

SCG is one of the leading conglomerates in the ASEAN region, SCG operates diversified businesses encompassing Cement and Green Solutions, Chemicals, and Packaging. Established in 1913 as Thailand's first cement manufacturer, the company has evolved into a regional leader committed to driving innovation and fostering sustainable development. Guided by its business goal of "Inclusive Green Growth," SCG integrates economic, environmental, and social factors into its corporate strategy to deliver high-value-added products, services, and solutions to customers across ASEAN and global markets.

For more information about SCG, please visit https://www.scg.com/en