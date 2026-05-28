RUCKUS Networks and Fortis Solutions Deliver Wi-Fi 7 Transformation at Oakland Arena

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN), a global provider of intelligent network solutions, today announced that RUCKUS Networks™, alongside Fortis Solutions, has deployed a full Wi-Fi 7 network infrastructure modernization at Oakland Arena. The deployment, which was completed in thirteen days, delivers a future‑ready connectivity experience for one of California’s premier concert venues.

The installation delivered a comprehensive, end‑to‑end transformation of the arena’s network, including the deployment of nearly 300 new RUCKUS® Hyper-Directional T670sn Wi‑Fi 7 access points, upgraded controllers, and a complete refresh of the routing and switching infrastructure. The project also incorporated RUCKUS® ICX® switches with multi‑gigabit and 10‑gigabit ports, creating a high‑performance wired backbone designed to support increasing data demands and future‑ready applications.

“The deployment delivered immediate impact for the venue; two back-to-back sold-out K‑pop concerts ran flawlessly, with 100% switch uptime and 8.22 terabytes of traffic handled over two days, without disruption,” said Bart Giordano, SVP and president, RUCKUS Networks. “Oakland Arena demonstrates what’s possible when purpose-built Wi‑Fi 7 solutions are paired with the right expertise - ten times faster speeds and zero downtime during a sold-out event. That’s the standard venues have come to expect.”

“While typical arena projects often take months, this implementation was completed in 13 days,” said Myron Duckens, CEO, Fortis Solutions. “To accelerate deployment and minimize disruption, Fortis Solutions’ patented Source of Truth automation tools were used to migrate legacy configurations into a RUCKUS‑compatible architecture. This approach reduces manual engineering effort and allows the arena to remain fully operational throughout the upgrade, demonstrating the efficiency of our solutions and the strength of RUCKUS’ enterprise‑grade Wi‑Fi platform solutions.”

By redesigning its network architecture with RUCKUS technology, Oakland Arena now delivers up to ten times faster connectivity while lowering infrastructure costs, simplifying operations, and significantly improving the efficiency of ongoing network management.

“Prior to the deployment of RUCKUS technology and Fortis’ network automation tools, the 19,500‑seat venue was operating on legacy infrastructure that lacked modern beamforming and MIMO capabilities—putting it at risk of high latency, buffering, and frequent disconnects during sold‑out events,” said Colby Tucker, Senior Director of Operations, Oakland Arena. “Today, the arena delivers a level of connectivity that rivals, and in many cases can outperform, newer venues, with superior coverage, capacity, and reliability even at peak demand.”

With the new Wi‑Fi 7 network infrastructure in place, ticketing, concessions, and food and beverage operations run on a high-performance network, enabling an uninterrupted service. Oakland Arena is positioned to meet the connectivity demands of the next decade—from high‑density live events to immersive fan experiences.

Vistance Networks, Aurora Networks, Ruckus Networks and their logos are trademarks of Vistance Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.vistancenetworks.com/trademarks. Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 7 are trademarks of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Please see https://www.wi-fi.org/system/files/Wi-Fi_Alliance_Brand_Style_Guide_202306.pdf for a list of Wi-Fi Alliance trademarks. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Vistance Networks:

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) shapes the future of communications technology, pushing past what is possible. We deliver solutions that bring reliability and performance to a world always in motion. Our global team of innovators and employees are trusted advisors who listen to customers first, then deliver value. Discover more at www.vistancenetworks.com.

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This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Vistance Networks