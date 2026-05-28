COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saporo, the Swiss preemptive identity security company helping organizations reduce exploitable identity exposure before breaches occur, today announced a partnership with Columbus-based performance venture OH.io to lead its expansion into the North American market, becoming the first international company in OH.io’s portfolio.

Saporo partners with OH.io to launch North American operations, becoming the first international company in OH.io's portfolio. Share

OH.io will embed seasoned go-to-market operators directly into Saporo’s North American operation, leading sales, marketing, and demand generation efforts while Saporo’s Lausanne-based team continues to focus on product development. The partnership gives U.S. and Canadian organizations access to Saporo’s preemptive identity security platform, which helps security teams identify, prioritize, and reduce exploitable identity exposure across cloud and on-premises environments before attackers can take advantage of it — while operationalizing remediation through guided and automated workflows.

Identity has become the leading vector in enterprise breaches, and the market is shifting from cataloguing what exists toward understanding what can actually be exploited. Saporo's platform continuously analyzes identity relationships to surface hidden lateral movement paths and privilege escalation risks that conventional tools miss. Founded in 2021, the company was named Best Cyber Security Start-Up in 2022, won the FIT Prize Jury's Favorite Award in 2024, and earned ISO 27001 certification in 2025.

Identity has become one of the leading vectors in enterprise breaches, and the market is shifting from reactive security toward reducing exploitable exposure before attacks occur. Saporo identifies hidden attack paths, lateral movement opportunities, and privilege escalation risks across hybrid identity environments that conventional tools often miss, helping organizations continuously prioritize and operationalize remediation at scale.

“OH.io is designed to help start-ups like Saporo build the go-to-market motion and scale their revenue in the U.S. market. I’m proud to back visionary founders Olivier and Guillaume Eyries and Eric Blavier look forward to working with them,” said Ratmir Timashev, founder of OH.io and co-founder of Veeam Software.

“Olivier and Guillaume Eyries and Eric Blavier, PhD have built something differentiated—a platform designed to help enterprises reduce exploitable identity exposure before it becomes a breach. As AI accelerates both the scale and sophistication of cyber threats, organizations need more than visibility. They need context, prioritization, and the ability to operationalize remediation at scale. Saporo delivers that clarity,” said Alex Husted, Partner at OH.io.

"North America has the largest concentration of complex identity environments in the world, and entering this market with the right operational partner is imperative for us. OH.io brings the GTM expertise, the network, and the shared-risk model that will allow our team to stay focused on what we do best: building technology that helps organizations continuously reduce identity exposure before attackers can exploit it,” said Olivier Eyries, Co-founder and CEO of Saporo.

About OH.io

OH.io is a performance venture founded in Columbus, OH by Ratmir Timashev (co-founder of Veeam Software). OH.io embeds experienced GTM operators directly into high-growth AI startups, taking on go-to-market execution so founders can focus on product while sharing in the risk of scaling. Learn more at OH.io.

About Saporo

Saporo is a Swiss identity security company founded in Lausanne by Olivier Eyries (Co-founder & CEO), Guillaume Eyries (Co-founder & CPO), and Eric Blavier, PhD (Co-founder & CTO). The company helps organizations identify, prioritize, and reduce exploitable identity exposure across hybrid environments before attackers can take advantage of it, operationalizing remediation through guided and automated workflows.