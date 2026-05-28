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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2026-R2 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 11 classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2026-R2 Trust, a $407.3 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 947 seasoned residential mortgages that were previously securities in prior transactions with Onslow Bay. Fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) make up 88.7% and 11.3% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 61.3%) or exempt (38.5%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. SG Capital Partners LLC (SG Capital; 13.2%) and Amwest Funding Corp. (Amwest; 10.5%) are the only originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015229

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jenny Yu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1446
jenny.yu@kbra.com

Abou Traore, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1258
abou.traore@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Headquarters: New York City, New York
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jenny Yu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1446
jenny.yu@kbra.com

Abou Traore, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1258
abou.traore@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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