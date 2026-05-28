Netsmart Collaborates with AWS, Using Kiro to Advance AI-Enabled Healthcare Technology

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart, an industry-leading developer of electronic health records (EHRs), augmented intelligence and automation technologies for human services and post-acute providers, today announced internal engineering results from its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through the adoption of Amazon Kiro, an agentic AI-powered development tool from AWS, Netsmart realized significant gains in strengthening efficient innovation across engineering workflows and accelerated software delivery across its organization for healthcare provider clients.

The demand for community-based care has grown exponentially, and our partnership with AWS is helping us meet that demand by accelerating efficiency and innovation. We’re enabling rapid deployment of advancements across our growing AI and automation suite. Share

As one of the first AWS clients to adopt Kiro, Netsmart has reached a key utilization milestone, with 86% of identified software development roles within its engineering organization utilizing the tool in their daily workflow1. Leveraging Kiro has helped the Netsmart engineering teams move from prototype to production with spec-driven development, transforming prompts into detailed requirements and then into working code, documentation and tests while keeping developers at the center of the process.

Building on the company’s early use of Amazon Q Developer, Netsmart has integrated Kiro across its engineering organization and achieved measurable improvements, including:

Up to 80% faster software development tasks, supporting code generation, modernization, documentation and unit testing

66% faster time to root cause during complex production incidents 2

98% reduction in model context protocol (MCP) deployment time, accelerating enterprise AI value realization3

“Over the past decade, our partnership with AWS has continued to evolve, and together we keep raising the bar for what’s possible,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “The demand for community-based care has grown exponentially, and our partnership with AWS is helping us meet that demand by accelerating efficiency and innovation. Together, we’re enabling rapid deployment of advancements across our growing AI and automation suite, interoperability, predictive analytics and beyond, helping our teams deliver new capabilities faster while reducing manual effort.”

By embedding Kiro and other AWS-native AI capabilities across its engineering organization, Netsmart has strengthened cross-team execution and improved consistency across technology operations, resulting in measurable improvements in delivery speed, quality and resilience.

“The rapid adoption of Kiro by Netsmart demonstrates what’s possible when organizations commit to AI-enabled engineering at scale,” said Alec Chalmers, Director of Government and Global Education Technology, AWS. “By working side by side, we’re helping their teams standardize delivery workflows, increase productivity and bring new capabilities to market more quickly. Together, we’re focused on enabling measurable improvements for providers, staff and the individuals they serve.”

Netsmart will continue expanding its use of Kiro and AI-enabled engineering workflows to help strengthen secure, scalable delivery across its organization. This work will also accelerate innovation through the Netsmart and AWS AI Data Lab, such as Bells, the AI-powered clinical documentation suite, Benny, the revenue cycle AI assistant, predictive analytics and interoperability leadership as the first Designated Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) built on AWS infrastructure.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 165 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

1 Adoption metrics of Kiro across Netsmart software development roles as of Q1 2026.

2 Based on internal observations using Amazon Kiro CLI in Q4 2025.

3 Based on internal observations pre- and post-implementation of AWS Kiro powers.