DoorDash and Dollar Tree Partner to Bring Greater Value and Thrill of the Hunt Discovery On-Demand

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), one of North America’s largest value retailers, today announced a new partnership to offer on-demand delivery from Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint on DoorDash. With more than 9,000 stores available across 48 states, consumers can now shop more than 10,000 products from Dollar Tree on DoorDash, making it easier than ever to find everything from affordable essentials to seasonal favorites.

Dollar Tree offers a wide range of affordable finds for everyday errands, celebrations, and last-minute needs, from pantry staples and household essentials to party décor, balloons, craft supplies, and seasonal items. Through DoorDash, Dollar Tree can reach new consumers who get on-demand access to the products they need at accessible prices, whether they’re restocking at home, preparing for a party, or looking for something new.

“At Dollar Tree, we pride ourselves on delivering value, convenience, and discovery to our customers every day. With our broad assortment of affordable products, including our expanded multi-price assortment, we’re excited to bring our unique value and ‘thrill of the hunt’ experience to DoorDash customers,” said Brent Beebe, Chief Merchandising Officer at Dollar Tree, Inc.

"Consumers are looking for easier ways to shop for everyday needs at prices that work for them," said Mike Goldblatt, Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash. "We’re excited to partner with Dollar Tree to make it even easier for shoppers to access what they need, find something new, and make the most of their budgets, all with the convenience of on-demand delivery."

To celebrate the new partnership, from now through June 17, 2026, new consumers to Dollar Tree on DoorDash can enjoy 40% off orders with a subtotal of $25 or more (up to $20 off) using promo code SHOPDT.*

To make on-demand delivery even more accessible, Dollar Tree will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide.**

How to Order

To place an order at Dollar Tree on DoorDash, open the DoorDash app, search “Dollar Tree,” select your items, pick on-demand or scheduled delivery, and track it in real time.

*Terms and Conditions: 40% Off Your Order, up to $20: Offer valid between May 19, 2026, and June 17, 2026, on orders placed at participating locations of Dollar Tree. Valid only on first-time orders from Dollar Tree on DoorDash. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $25, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $20. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Use code SHOPDT to redeem. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

**DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc., headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, is one of North America’s largest and most loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience, and a “thrill of the hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,300 stores and 19 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and seven Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The Company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities, and creating lasting value. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.