Bilt Partners with Mindbody to Bring Thousands of Neighborhood Fitness Studios Into Its Rewards Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the membership for where you live, today announced a partnership with Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Starting today, Bilt Members can discover, book, and earn 1X Bilt Points on fitness classes at thousands of Mindbody-connected studios directly through the Bilt app — whether through the Bilt Concierge or Fitness Tab — expanding Bilt's total neighborhood fitness network to more than 7,000 studios nationwide.

The integration brings marquee national brands, including F45, Orangetheory, Bodyrok, and ID Hot Yoga, alongside thousands of independent local studios into the Bilt ecosystem, making Bilt one of the only large-scale loyalty programs to deeply integrate boutique fitness into a housing-and-neighborhood rewards ecosystem. Members can pay with points, Bilt Cash, any linked card, or their Bilt card when booking.

"We've always believed that your housing payments should do more for you, and it all starts right there in your home," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Partnering with Mindbody means that when someone pays rent on the 1st, they can book their favorite class on the 2nd and grab dinner down the street on the 3rd — whether they use the Bilt Concierge to do it or not — and every part of that is connected through Bilt. That's hospitality working for where you live."

"Our job is to help studios, spas, and salons grow, and our partnership with Bilt is a natural extension of that mission," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist, parent company of Mindbody. "Bilt connects thousands of Mindbody businesses with millions of highly engaged members who are already spending and actively looking for great in-person fitness and wellness experiences in their neighborhoods. It's a clear win for our businesses and a real value-add for Bilt members."

Alongside the partnership, Bilt is launching new app features to improve how members discover studios. New personalized recommendations and improved search help members find classes based on their workout preferences: from yoga and Pilates to CrossFit and bootcamp, across locations nationwide. The expanded fitness network adds meaningful inventory well beyond major markets, bringing neighborhood fitness rewards to Bilt Members across the country.

The fitness booking experience is available in the Fitness tab and through the Bilt Concierge in the Bilt app.

For more information, visit www.bilt.com or download the Bilt app.

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the hospitality platform powering the residential ecosystem around it. For members, Bilt makes where our members live the center of their lives – allowing them to earn rewards on housing payments, access neighborhood services, build a path to homeownership, and redeem points across a best-in-class travel and lifestyle ecosystem including airlines, hotels, boutique fitness studios, neighborhood restaurants, and more. For partners, from residential properties and neighborhood merchants to travel advisors, Bilt's hospitality platform provides the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build deeper relationships with residents. The Bilt Alliance spans more than 6.5 million homes across the country, developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Bilt boasts the highest value rewards currency on the market today. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Mindbody

Part of the Playlist portfolio of brands, Mindbody is a leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. For more than 20 years, Mindbody has empowered businesses — from local studios to global franchises — to thrive by streamlining operations and driving growth. More than 2.8 million active users turn to the Mindbody app to discover, book, and buy wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, studios, spas, salons, and integrative health centers worldwide. For more information on how Mindbody is powering the world's fitness and wellness businesses and connecting them with more consumers, more effectively than anyone else, visit www.mindbodyonline.com.