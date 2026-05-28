Agero and Hagerty Renew Partnership to Deliver Premium Roadside Assistance for Driving Enthusiasts

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, has renewed its multi-year partnership with Hagerty, a business that makes it easier and more enjoyable to be a driving enthusiast through insurance, buying and selling platforms, publishing and events. Building on more than two decades of collaboration, the renewal ensures that Hagerty Drivers Club® members nationwide receive best-in-class roadside assistance tailored to the unique needs of their specialty vehicles.

"As true partners, we treat roadside assistance as a strategic differentiator, accelerating innovation and delivering sustained value.” - Henry Stroup, Vice President of Client Success, Agero Share

"Our members aren’t just drivers – they’re enthusiasts who see driving as a way of life and their vehicles as a cherished part of that," said Lee Meeler, Vice President of Claims at Hagerty. “Our purpose is to make it easier and more enjoyable to be an enthusiast driver. In looking at an evolving landscape, it’s clear that Agero remains the definitive partner with the scale, expertise and care our members deserve when they need it most.”

Since 2017, Agero and Hagerty have developed a highly collaborative partnership that has delivered measurable results: improved service quality, higher member retention and stronger Net Promoter Scores. Agero's technology platform provides the transparency and real-time visibility that specialty vehicle owners expect, paired with personalized support. Agero’s tailored, member-focused solutions and industry expertise continue driving growth and member satisfaction.

"Specialty vehicles have unique needs and their owners rightfully seek the utmost care," said Henry Stroup, Vice President of Client Success at Agero. “Hagerty has earned the trust of driving enthusiasts by delivering peace of mind. We’re proud to extend that promise with white-label roadside solutions that scale without compromising the personalized, transparent service that Hagerty members deserve. As true partners, we treat roadside assistance as a strategic differentiator, accelerating innovation and delivering sustained value.”

The partnership combines Agero’s specialized expertise with advanced technology to deliver consistent, reliable support:

Nationwide network of trusted service providers. Agero’s comprehensive provider network covers all U.S. zip codes, ensuring qualified help is always available with strict quality standards and performance oversight.

Agero’s comprehensive provider network covers all U.S. zip codes, ensuring qualified help is always available with strict quality standards and performance oversight. Modern digital access. Hagerty Drivers Club members can easily request assistance through the intuitive Agero mobile web app with real-time service tracking, text updates and direct access to knowledgeable support agents, delivering a seamless experience that’s tailored to individual preferences.

Hagerty Drivers Club members can easily request assistance through the intuitive Agero mobile web app with real-time service tracking, text updates and direct access to knowledgeable support agents, delivering a seamless experience that’s tailored to individual preferences. Experience-driven roadside service. Agero’s purpose-built technology coordinates every step of the roadside journey from request to resolution, minimizing friction and building member trust.

Agero’s purpose-built technology coordinates every step of the roadside journey from request to resolution, minimizing friction and building member trust. Smarter service at scale. Agero analyzes insights from 14 million annual roadside interactions to inform ongoing enhancements, enabling faster response times, smarter dispatching and consistently higher service quality for Hagerty’s growing enthusiast community.

A program staple since 2017, Agero and Hagerty provide on-site roadside support for the annual Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance. The collaboration supports some of the world's most significant vehicles as they form a rolling museum for thousands of enthusiasts prior to competing for show honors.

To learn more about Agero’s industry-leading roadside assistance products and services for insurers and how you can partner with them, visit: https://www.agero.com/industry-solutions/insurance

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; configurable, white-label roadside assistance; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 14 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for car enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative vehicle insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events and the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest membership community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com. Never Stop Driving®.