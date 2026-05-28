Navan Strengthens European Train Offering with Swedish Rail Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced the addition of more than 20 Swedish rail carriers to its platform, including Sweden’s largest operators, SJ and VR. Powered by SilverRail's global rail distribution platform, the API integration unlocks access for Navan customers to domestic rail routes in Sweden, as well as many popular cross-border routes in the region, such as between Stockholm and Copenhagen.

“We’re seeing strong momentum in Sweden,” says Michael Riegel, Chief Customer Officer at Navan. “It’s a unique economy where you have this intersection of industrial companies, in manufacturing, maritime, and automotive, colliding with a world-class tech and AI scene. Our growing number of customers in the market have been clear about what they need, a unified platform that makes travel seamless. By bringing Swedish rail directly into Navan, we’re answering the demand for local, sustainable travel options in one of Europe’s most important markets.”

Travelers will now be able to seamlessly search and complete Swedish rail bookings across both the Navan web and mobile apps. The integration also unlocks enhanced self-service capabilities, with travelers able to manage seat preferences directly at the time of booking and execute self-serve cancellations right from the platform.

With one of the broadest selections of rail carriers of any TMC, Navan is rapidly expanding its global rail footprint, having launched VIA Rail in Canada and OBB in Austria last year. In Europe, Navan offers seamless access to rail carriers across 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and now Sweden.

This expansive inventory is increasing evidence of Navan’s ability to deliver as an AI-powered business travel platform, cutting through legacy platforms to give enterprises the comprehensive, global coverage they demand.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About SilverRail

SilverRail is a global leader in rail retailing technology, connecting travel sellers and suppliers through its cloud-native platform. Designed to drive conversion and customer loyalty, its API-first infrastructure delivers fast, scalable access to rail content from carriers around the world, enabling partners to offer seamless, high-performance booking experiences while accelerating the shift to more sustainable travel.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.