Ropes & Gray selects Intapp DealCloud and Celeste to power firmwide growth and bring agentic AI to its lawyers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, announces that Ropes & Gray LLP, a preeminent global law firm, has selected Intapp DealCloud to power growth and relationship management and Celeste to bring agentic AI across the firm — connecting intelligence across its growth, compliance, and profitability workflows.

Ropes & Gray's investment reflects a strategic commitment to equipping every lawyer — not just business development and marketing teams — with the intelligence and growth tools they need to develop relationships and serve clients. DealCloud creates the connected data foundation, while Celeste puts that knowledge to work across the firm through natural conversation and agentic AI.

Firmwide growth powered by agentic AI

DealCloud gives Ropes & Gray a single, connected foundation for growth and relationship management — capturing the firm’s institutional knowledge across relationships, opportunities, and client activity in one place. With that foundation in place, Celeste gives lawyers a way to engage with that intelligence in plain language, the same way they would with a trusted colleague.

The firm will work with Intapp to build custom AI agents tailored to their workflows, data, and strategic priorities, designed to execute critical processes while honoring the firm’s compliance and confidentiality standards.

“Building and sustaining strong connections with our clients is what sets our firm apart,” said Julie Jones, Chair of Ropes & Gray. "DealCloud’s intuitive and customized AI-powered functionality will supercharge that competitive advantage. We are excited about DealCloud’s potential to deliver deeper and more proactive insights that help us grow and serve our clients more effectively.”

Bringing relationship intelligence to every lawyer

By deploying DealCloud as its firmwide growth and relationship management platform, Ropes & Gray is creating a connected foundation where lawyers can share intelligence across practices and geographies, plan more effectively, and surface growth opportunities that had previously been invisible at the lawyer level. And with Celeste accessible directly within DealCloud, professionals can engage with the firm's collective knowledge through natural conversation — without switching tools or changing how they work.

“We're thrilled to support Ropes & Gray as they deploy DealCloud and Celeste together,” said Ben Harrison, President of Industries at Intapp. “When every lawyer has access to the firm’s collective relationship intelligence — and AI that can act on it — relationship advantage compounds, driving growth the firm is equipped to sustain.”

About Ropes & Gray LLP

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with more than 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in key centers of business, technology, and government. The firm is consistently ranked among the top law firms in the world and is recognized for its leading practices in private equity, M&A, asset management, life sciences, health care, litigation, and regulatory law. Learn more at ropesgray.com.

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp's vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world's top firms trust Intapp's industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.