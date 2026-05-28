Zocks and Hightower Form Exclusive AI Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial services, and Hightower, a national wealth management firm, today announced a new partnership that makes Zocks the exclusive AI assistant offered to Hightower financial advisors.

With this new partnership, Hightower advisors can use Zocks to automate the administrative and operational work that previously consumed hours of manual effort and data entry. Advisors can focus on better understanding their clients and deepening relationships.

Zocks automatically captures information and context from client conversations, turns them into structured data, and syncs them across the systems used by Hightower advisors, including Salesforce as well as financial planning and portfolio management tools. With Zocks, advisors can easily prepare for client meetings and leave each meeting with notes and follow-up tasks immediately sent to clients and synced across connected systems.

By automatically entering data into planning tools, and filling out forms like client intake and account openings, Hightower advisors can now provide financial plans and onboard clients faster. Advisors spend less time on operational work, and more time delivering strategic guidance.

An initial pilot program of two AI platforms led Hightower to select Zocks, with Hightower advisors expressing strong enthusiasm for Zocks’ ability to streamline their workflows and save hours of administrative time per week.

In addition to positive feedback from the advisor community, Hightower selected Zocks for its comprehensive two-way integrations, enterprise-wide client insights, and custom support. Built for the enterprise, Zocks provides access and oversight controls that are highly configurable to meet strict data governance, privacy, and compliance requirements.

“Hightower has made significant investments in building a highly customized wealth platform designed to help our advisors deliver an exceptional client experience at scale,” said Larry Restieri, CEO of Hightower. “Zocks stood out as an AI technology partner because of its advanced analytics, integrations, security, and compliance capabilities. By embedding Zocks into our core workflows, we are enabling advisors to serve clients with even greater precision, speed, and care.”

"Client expectations are rising faster than advisors can meet them with manual processes alone,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “With Zocks taking care of many operational tasks, Hightower advisors can focus on delivering the strategic guidance and white-glove service that the company is known for.”

"Our exclusive partnership with Hightower is an important moment for Zocks in the enterprise market," said Drew DiMarino, Chief Revenue Officer at Zocks. "Hightower's premier reputation in wealth management, combined with their rigorous due diligence process, validates our platform's enterprise readiness and scalability.”

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial advisors. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting preparation and notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, document processing, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Osaic, Kestra Financial, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, families, and institutions, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Through its community of advisor businesses, Hightower offers sophisticated planning solutions and a robust platform designed to help clients achieve their financial goals.

Headquartered in Chicago with offices nationwide, Hightower serves as a growth partner to independent-minded advisors seeking to scale their practices, elevate the client experience, and access the benefits of a national brand. Learn more about Hightower’s collaborative business model at http://www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.