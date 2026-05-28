AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa-” (Superior) of the operating affiliates of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd.’s (Allied World Holdings) (Bermuda), collectively referred to as Allied World. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Allied World Holdings and its downstream holding company, Allied World Assurance Company Holdings I, Ltd (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Allied World’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating affirmations reflect continued strong operating performance trends across Allied World’s business. The group has produced improved and stabilized underwriting returns in recent years, driven by the group’s increased focus on casualty and specialty lines while managing its exposure to property catastrophe business. Furthermore, the group has an expense ratio advantage, which it has benefited from as it has scaled up. Additionally, the group has benefited from an improved stream of net investment income, as more assets have been reallocated to higher yielding bonds in recent years.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following operating subsidiaries of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd:

Vantapro Specialty Insurance Company

Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd

Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc.

Allied World National Assurance Company

Allied World Specialty Insurance Company

Allied World Insurance Company

Allied World Assurance Company (Europe) Designated Activity Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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