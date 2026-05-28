AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Popular Life Re

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Popular Life Re (PLRe) (Puerto Rico). PLRe is a life reinsurance subsidiary of its ultimate parent, Popular, Inc. [NASDAQ: BPOP], a publicly traded bank holding company based in Puerto Rico. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect PLRe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The weak credit profile of the ultimate parent, Popular, Inc., continues to have a drag on the ratings lift/drag reflected in PLRe’s ratings.

PLRe’s balance sheet strength is driven by the continued strongest risk-adjusted capitalization assessment, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) over the past few years, and a high-quality level of marketable investments, along with a strong liquidity position. Investment strategy protects interest income, preserves capital and surplus while maximizing investment gains and covering the operating liquidity needs. PLRe remains strategically important to Popular, Inc., although the earnings contribution to the parent company continues to be modest. Additionally, the company reinsures a portion of credit insurance policies on consumer loans that originated at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as personal accident and health policies underwritten by unaffiliated insurers. PLRe’s limited business profile offsets the favorable rating factors. One of the primary attributes of the business is the company’s limited geographic profile as it primarily operates in Puerto Rico, which has been impacted negatively by population declines and natural disasters over the past few years.

There also is a heavy reliance on sourcing business through its parent company, Popular, Inc., and its banking relationships. However, a reinsurance treaty with a local insurer, and the introduction of new online offerings of a new guaranteed life insurance product and a personal accident insurance program issued by an existing ceding company, have improved diversification. A project to relaunch the credit life product for personal loans also is underway. These strategies are designed to grow new business and new markets eventually.

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