AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Westcor Land Title Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A-(Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Westcor Land Title Insurance Company (Westcor) (Columbia, SC). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Westcor’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Westcor’s overall balance sheet strength assessment is very strong, supported by the company's strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company's surplus growth has been largely funded with internally generated capital from profitable underwriting, investment and overall operations.

Westcor’s adequate operating performance is based on its underwriting performance metrics that are aligned with industry composite averages. The majority of Westcor’s premium is generated through agents, which increases the company’s expenses compared to its peers.

The company’s neutral business profile is supported by Westcor’s ability to maintain a solid market position within the U.S. title insurance segment, in which it ranks as the fifth largest underwriter based on 2025 premiums written. This market status has been achieved amid unfavorable macroeconomic market conditions with rising interest rates and a slowdown in the real estate sector. Westcor benefits from an appropriate ERM program that is well-integrated with its parent organization.

The company’s stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Westcor will continue to maintain its very strong level of balance sheet strength and adequate operating performance despite fluctuations in the housing market and the associated effects of broader economic moderation.

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