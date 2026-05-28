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AM Best to Discuss Artificial Intelligence Use at Insurance Insider ILS Connect London 2026

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate in a discussion on the adoption of artificial intelligence in the insurance-linked securities market (ILS) market at the Insurance Insider’s ILS Connect 2026 event on Wednesday, 10 June 2026 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Kanika Thukral, associate director, analytics, AM Best, will be speaking and moderating a Deep Dive Discussion Table at the conference; the title of her topic is “AI - is it too early for the ILS market?” The discussion is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CEST. Thukral has been with AM Best since 2020 and is based in AM Best’s London office, where she is responsible for the rating coverage on a portfolio of select London market, Middle East and African (re)insurance companies and captives.

ILS Connect 2026 aims to cover leading topics in the market. Topics to be discussed include where ILS capital is moving in 2026; what is expected at midyear renewals; trends in cyber, specialty and casualty ILS; and new capital structures, sidecars and solutions for trapped capital. For more information, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Charlotte Shoesmith
Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator
+44 77 6496 0705
charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com

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Contacts

Charlotte Shoesmith
Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator
+44 77 6496 0705
charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com

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