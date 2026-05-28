Digital Brands Group Advances Enterprise AI Strategy Through Collaboration with Globally Recognized Outdoor Apparel Brand

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a publicly traded company specializing in apparel and e-commerce, today announced the launch of a strategic AI and brand protection collaboration with a globally recognized outdoor performance apparel brand recognized as one of the leading premium outdoor brands globally, known for its technical outerwear, innovation-driven product ecosystem, and significant international retail presence.

DBGI launches a strategic AI and brand protection collaboration with a globally recognized outdoor premium performance apparel brand. Share

The initiative is being supported through the Company’s relationship with SECUR3D Inc. and is expected to utilize their AI-powered brand protection technology to assist in identifying unauthorized digital assets, counterfeit-related listings, and broader online intellectual property concerns across digital marketplaces, commerce platforms, and emerging online channels.

Digital Brands believes the growing intersection between AI, eCommerce, digital assets, and online marketplaces is creating significant new challenges for global consumer brands, particularly as counterfeit activity and unauthorized digital distribution continue expanding across online channels.

As digital commerce ecosystems continue evolving, the Company sees AI-powered infrastructure and monitoring technologies becoming increasingly important for global brands seeking to protect intellectual property, strengthen digital trust, and better manage large-scale online retail environments.

“This collaboration represents another important step in Digital Brands Group’s broader technology strategy,” said Hil Davis. “We believe AI-powered tools will become increasingly important as global brands continue navigating rapidly evolving digital commerce environments. Our goal is to continue building relationships and technology partnerships that create meaningful long-term value across the broader retail and consumer brand landscape.”

The Company continues exploring a broader suite of AI-powered technologies and strategic partnerships focused on supporting modern consumer brands across areas including digital commerce, brand protection, operational intelligence, customer engagement, and emerging online ecosystems.

About SECUR3D Inc.

Founded in Vancouver, BC, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides an end-to-end protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; DBG’s ability to add and retain strategic partners and customers; disruption to DBG's distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.