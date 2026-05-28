Ameresco Completes Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project for the City of Mesquite

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & MESQUITE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the successful completion of the first phase of a multi-year, citywide manhole rehabilitation initiative with the City of Mesquite, Texas, which maintains approximately 6,400 manholes across its wastewater system.

This proactive approach to rehabilitate aging assets not only prevents disruptions, it manages costs. Programs like the ones offered by Ameresco help the City provide consistent and affordable services to our citizens. Share

As part of the project, Ameresco rehabilitated more than 190 manholes throughout the city’s wastewater infrastructure that have shown signs of deterioration. The project is intended to help minimize the risk of inflow and infiltration of stormwater and address potential structural failures, ultimately reducing system inefficiencies and wastewater treatment costs associated with aging manholes.

“We’re proud of our continued partnership with the City of Mesquite and the successful completion of this important infrastructure investment,” said Louis Maltezos, Co-President of Ameresco. “Modernizing wastewater infrastructure strengthens system reliability and positions communities to meet future needs with confidence. This project supports the modernization of critical infrastructure to strengthen system reliability and long‑term performance.”

Ameresco provided a full wastewater rehabilitation solution that included the supply and installation of a multi-layered polymeric lining system to restore structural integrity of the manholes and extend service life. Prior to coating installation, each manhole structure underwent a comprehensive cleaning process, with any identified holes or cracks grouted and plugged to create ideal surface conditions for maximum coating adhesion and long-term performance.

“The City of Mesquite is committed to providing quality water and wastewater services to our customers with limited disruptions,” said Cliff Keheley, City Manager. “This proactive approach to rehabilitate aging assets not only prevents disruptions, it manages costs. Programs like the ones offered by Ameresco help the City provide consistent and affordable services to our citizens.”

This project marks the latest initiative in a successful multi-year partnership with the City of Mesquite focused on modernizing critical water infrastructure. Previous collaboration efforts included the implementation of a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure project serving the city’s residential and commercial water utility customers.

To learn more about Ameresco’s advanced metering infrastructure solutions, visit: https://www.ameresco.com/advanced-metering-infrastucture/

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2026.