Nex-Tech Selects the AI-Native Calix One Platform To Expand Their Success in Residential, Business, and MDU

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that Nex-Tech is expanding their successful 21-year partnership with Calix and will leverage Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud on the AI-native Calix One™ platform to accelerate growth.

“As our markets become even more crowded, we want to move faster while using resources efficiently. AI represents an incredible opportunity for Nex-Tech to do both,” said Jimmy Todd, CEO and general manager at Nex-Tech. Share

This investment builds on their success to date with the Calix platform to differentiate on subscriber experiences—across residential, multi-dwelling unit (MDU), and business markets. Thanks to business-critical data in Calix Engagement Cloud, they have driven up to 375 percent higher campaign engagement while cutting time invested by half. The same data-driven approach enabled them to identify underserved households and deliver affordable broadband through targeted outreach—achieving more than 9 percent response rates in less than a week. These results have helped establish Nex-Tech as a visionary leader in a highly competitive market.

Jimmy Todd, chief executive officer and general manager at Nex-Tech, said: “We have spent more than two decades delivering exceptional subscriber experiences, and that focus has consistently kept us ahead of competitors. As our markets become even more crowded, we want to move faster while using resources efficiently. AI represents an incredible opportunity for Nex-Tech to do both. With Calix One being AI-native, we can apply agentic capabilities end-to-end—especially as we scale our MDU strategy with automated move-ins, turnover continuity, and better visibility across properties—rather than relying on point solutions that would eventually stall out. Most importantly, this partnership is built on trust, which gives us the confidence to move quickly and enter our next phase of growth.”

Across homes, businesses, and MDUs, Nex-Tech is simplifying operations and increasing subscriber loyalty. They are also positioned to grow average revenue per user (ARPU) with outdoor Wi-Fi experiences. To deliver those outcomes, they are rolling out GigaSpire® 7u6 Wi-Fi 7 appliances for residential subscribers, advancing small business success with SmartBiz™, and extending exceptional connected experiences with SmartHome™ and SmartMDU™.

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: “Our greatest strength is the partnership we have with customers, which has guided three generations of our platform over decades to this point in time—when AI is changing all markets. Those learnings, more than $2 billion of investment, and the launch of our AI-native Calix One platform make it possible for a visionary service provider like Nex-Tech to seamlessly and securely embed AI across operations, marketing, support, and the products they offer to their consumer, business, and MDU customers. This is today’s winning playbook: accelerating execution, acting in real time, and delivering subscriber experiences that differentiate the service provider brand against any competitor. The Calix team is fortunate to be selected by an incredible customer like Nex-Tech as we embrace the AI era together to drive incredible success for the customers and communities they serve.”

Learn how Calix One helps service providers transform their operations and accelerate experiences to compete and win in any market.

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.