ACP Partners with Heritage Imaging as its Next Platform

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Heritage Imaging (“Heritage” or the “Company”), a provider of mobile diagnostic imaging services to hospitals and healthcare facilities. Heritage is led by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Steve Coppess, who will continue to lead the Company post-transaction alongside the current management team.

Heritage has built a strong reputation as a trusted imaging partner to hospitals operating in rural America. Share

Founded in 1989, Heritage delivers advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to hospitals and other clinical settings across 14 states, with a particular focus on underserved and rural markets. By supporting critical access hospitals, community clinics and local healthcare centers, the Company helps improve access to care while reducing patient travel time. The Company’s service offerings include PET/CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, echocardiography and additional imaging modalities, delivered through fully staffed mobile solutions and leased equipment offerings.

“Heritage was established to help hospitals provide the best possible experience and outcomes for patients, no matter where they live,” said Dr. Coppess. “While we have significantly expanded our reach over the years, we are excited to partner with Align Capital Partners to further extend our impact. Align’s operational resources and proven track record of successful M&A make them a great fit to help us reach our goals faster.”

“Heritage has built a strong reputation as a trusted imaging partner to hospitals operating in rural America,” said Rob Langley, Managing Partner at Align Capital Partners. “The Company’s history of M&A, long-term customer relationships and operational reliability aligns well with ACP’s experience of partnering with differentiated, route-based service providers. We’re excited to back this dynamic team with additional resources, and ultimately improve access to healthcare.”

Heritage has closed three add-ons since 2024 and, alongside ACP, plans to continue M&A with an initial focus on similar outsourced imaging models in adjacent markets and service line expansion into new modalities. Matt Bowen, Ross Fuller, Sarah Whitney and Sandy Bishop worked alongside Mr. Langley on the transaction. ACP was advised by McGuire Woods. Heritage was advised by Cascadia Capital and Holland & Knight.

About Heritage Imaging

Headquartered in Boise, ID, Heritage Imaging is a provider of medical diagnostic imaging services to customers in underserved markets in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest. Heritage delivers full-service mobile imaging solutions, providing both the equipment and technicians to perform scans on-site at customer locations. The Company also offers both equipment rentals and technician staffing. For more information, visit heritageimaging.com.

About Align Capital Partners

ACP is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to help create shared success. ACP manages $2.1 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

Disclosures: This press release is not an offer to sell securities or interests in any fund managed by ACP. The statements quoted above were made by persons who are not clients of ACP and they have not received compensation for the above statements. These statements are solely their opinion and representative of their experience with ACP.