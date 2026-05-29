FCPT Announces a Single Property Asset Exchange with Darden Restaurants

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce a single property asset exchange with Darden Restaurants (“Darden”). Under the asset exchange agreement, FCPT transferred ownership of a recently closed Bahama Breeze property in Michigan to Darden and in exchange Darden transferred ownership of an Olive Garden property in Nevada to FCPT. As part of the transaction, FCPT entered into a new lease with Darden for the Olive Garden property at the same rent and on the same terms as the former Bahama Breeze lease. The Olive Garden property is located in a strong retail corridor in Nevada and is corporate-operated under a triple-net lease. The transaction was structured as a cashless asset exchange, as the parties agreed that the respective “as is” fair market values of the exchanged properties are reasonably equivalent.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Category: Acquisition