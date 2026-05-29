ChristianaCare to Open Aston Campus Neighborhood Hospital in Early June, Bringing 24/7 Emergency Care to Delaware County, PA

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Residents of Delaware County will soon have a new option for around-the-clock emergency and inpatient care closer to home. In early June, ChristianaCare will open ChristianaCare Hospital, Aston, a neighborhood hospital designed to expand access to care in a growing region with increasing health care needs.

With the Aston Campus, we are bringing high-quality emergency and inpatient care closer to home — delivered with compassion, clinical excellence and a deep commitment. -- Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare President and CEO Share

Download photos.

The hospital is expected to care for approximately 15,000 patients each year, or about 40 per day, and will provide 24/7 emergency care, inpatient services, imaging, laboratory services and virtual specialty consultations directly within the community. The exact opening date will be confirmed following final inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Located at 700 Turner Industrial Way, the facility is the first phase of the ChristianaCare Aston Campus. A second-floor outpatient health center offering additional services is expected to open in fall 2026.

Meeting urgent community needs

“At ChristianaCare, our mission is grounded in our values, love and excellence, and that’s exactly what this hospital represents,” said Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, president and CEO of ChristianaCare. “For too long, people in Delaware County have had to travel farther and wait longer for care. With the Aston Campus, we are bringing high-quality emergency and inpatient care closer to home — delivered with compassion, clinical excellence and a deep commitment to serving this community.”

The Aston Campus reflects ChristianaCare’s broader strategy to bring emergency, inpatient and outpatient care closer to where people live and work, making it more convenient for patients to receive care.

Developed through a joint venture with Emerus Holdings, Inc., the nation’s leading developer of neighborhood hospitals, ChristianaCare Hospital, Aston is a fully licensed hospital operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The facility includes a full-service emergency department and 10 beds for patients requiring observation or inpatient care. Emerus will manage day-to-day operations, drawing on nearly two decades of experience operating neighborhood hospitals nationwide.

The emergency department is equipped to treat common emergencies including falls, injuries, heart attacks and strokes. Patients will have access to onsite CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound and laboratory testing, allowing diagnosis and treatment in one location. The hospital will also offer virtual specialty consultations in cardiology, infectious disease, critical care and hospital medicine to support clinical decision-making and patient safety.

Unlike urgent care centers or freestanding emergency departments, ChristianaCare Hospital, Aston provides inpatient capability and around-the-clock board-certified emergency physician coverage within a full hospital setting.

Expanding outpatient care in Aston

ChristianaCare plans to open a health center on the second floor of the Aston Campus in fall 2026. The outpatient center is expected to offer primary care, cardiology, cardiac diagnostics and imaging services.

Together, the neighborhood hospital and future health center represent an investment of approximately $50.9 million and are expected to create 75 new jobs. ChristianaCare selected the Aston site following community engagement and analysis of population trends, health care access and regional service gaps.

Part of a growing regional network

The Aston Campus is part of ChristianaCare’s continued investment in expanding access to care across southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware. The health system opened its first Pennsylvania neighborhood hospital at its West Grove Campus in southern Chester County in August 2025, and a third campus is planned for Springfield with an anticipated opening in fall 2027.

ChristianaCare has also expanded outpatient access across Delaware County through physician practices in Broomall, Glen Mills, Havertown and Media, preserving access to imaging and ambulatory surgery services while strengthening the regional health care safety net with primary care, specialty care and diagnostics.

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country’s most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, and innovating to make high-quality care more accessible, equitable and affordable. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, five hospitals (1,450 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and 10-bed neighborhood hospitals in West Grove and Aston, PA.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work. ChristianaCare is rated by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Hospitals and is continually ranked among the best in the U.S. in national quality and safety ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With its groundbreaking Center for Virtual Health and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.