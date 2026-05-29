ChargePoint and Powers Parts Partner Simplify Fast Charging for Transit Operators

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and Powers Parts, a national distributor of electric and advanced mobility components, today announced a new partnership to accelerate transit electrification across North America.

“Transit is critical to the broader electrification of transportation, delivering a healthier option for communities and transit riders, as well as superior experience for the drivers," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. "As the market continues to grow it will need reliable charging infrastructure and support. Our partnership with Powers Parts expands our reach across the transit ecosystem, connecting their proven relationships with our scalable charging and telematics solutions.”

Through the partnership, transit agencies operating E2 and ZX5 Phoenix EV buses can purchase ChargePoint hardware, software, and services directly through Powers Parts, streamlining procurement and deployment via Power Parts’ established distribution channel. Together, ChargePoint and Powers Parts provide a seamless process for transit agencies to go electric with industry-leading, reliable DC fast charging infrastructure that optimizes vehicle uptime.

“We initially built Powers Parts to solve critical supply chain and replacement part challenges facing electric transit fleets. As our relationships with agencies grew, it became increasingly clear that fleet uptime depended on much more than parts availability alone. Agencies needed support across charging infrastructure, telematics, diagnostics, and long-term fleet management. Our partnership with ChargePoint is a natural extension of that evolution — delivering a more comprehensive operational support ecosystem for transit operators navigating electrification.”

There are many transit agencies currently operating E2 and ZX5 Phoenix EV buses and associated charging solutions in the field without proper service and support. The ChargePoint and Powers Parts partnership directly addresses these challenges by combining ChargePoint’s proven hardware, software, and telematics platform with Powers Parts’ deep relationships and distribution network across the transit ecosystem.

ChargePoint’s fleet management software provides fleet customers with powerful tools to increase operational and route efficiency from a single interface. The telematics platform integrates with all vehicle types and charging stations, no matter the manufacturer. The platform provides fleet operators with real-time visibility, advanced reporting and analysis, as well as battery health and performance data to optimize vehicle uptime and total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. Critically, ChargePoint’s telematics works with mixed-fuel fleets, and is not exclusive to EVs. ChargePoint fleet management software is OCPP compliant, enabling it to manage third party hardware solutions.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.37 million public and private charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 21 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

About Powers Parts

Powers Parts is a national distributor specializing in electric vehicle components, drivetrain systems, thermal management solutions, and critical fleet replacement parts. The company supports transit agencies, commercial fleet operators, and OEM partners with responsive service, technical expertise, and reliable supply chain execution.

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