Mitel Recognises Partner Expertise With 2026 Vertical and Contact Center Specializations

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced that 97 global partners earned vertical and contact center specializations for 2026. Awarded globally for the first time, the 141 specializations build on the enhanced Global Partner Program introduced by Mitel in early 2026, designed to recognize partners demonstrating advanced expertise, sustained customer impact, and leadership in strategic markets and emerging technologies.

As organizations increasingly seek trusted advisors to help navigate the growing complexity of communications modernization, these specialization badges highlight partners with proven expertise across hospitality, healthcare, finance, public sector and contact centre.

Beyond recognizing technical excellence, the specializations enable partners to strengthen their market differentiation, increase visibility, and reinforce customer confidence by validating their ability to deliver secure, resilient, and adaptable communications solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

“In today’s increasingly complex environment, organizations must navigate evolving compliance requirements, growing cybersecurity threats, and the challenges of supporting a more distributed and diverse workforce, each with distinct operational needs,” said David Petts, Chief Sales Officer at Mitel. “Our specialist partners play a critical role in helping customers address these requirements by bringing deep industry expertise and delivering solutions tailored to specific operational environments and user roles. Combined with Mitel’s portfolio of flexible UC and hybrid solutions, deep vertical integrations, and multimodal capabilities, customers are better supported to design communication infrastructures that drive meaningful business outcomes.”

The full list of specialization partners can be viewed here.

About Mitel

Mitel is a global leader in business communications, providing businesses with advanced communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With more than 70 million users across over 100 countries, Mitel empowers organizations to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, with the flexibility and choice they need to thrive, both now and for the future. Through proven experience and innovative solutions, Mitel delivers communications without compromise. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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