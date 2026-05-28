Ohmium and InSolare Collaborate to Deliver a Multi-application Green Hydrogen Project for NLC India Limited

NEWARK, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, high-efficiency, and modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, and InSolare Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions company with strong expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and integrated clean energy infrastructure, have announced their collaboration on a 4 MW capacity landmark green hydrogen project for NLC India Limited in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. NLC India Limited is a pioneer in renewable energy development and continues to expand its green energy portfolio to support India's carbon neutrality and energy transition goals. The project has an estimated hydrogen production of up to 700 metric tons per year and will support multiple applications across power generation, industrial use, and mobility.

Ohmium contributes advanced manufacturing capabilities and proven electrolyzer technology to this strategic collaboration helping to drive India’s hydrogen future. "Ohmium's PEM technology and India-based manufacturing align with our vision for local green hydrogen production. Their highly efficient and modular solution combined with an ongoing commitment to R&D, rigorous testing, and continuous development sets them apart. Combined with local service support, Ohmium has the right technology to help us create a reliable project," said Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, COO and Co-Founder, InSolare Energy.

InSolare’s extensive experience in utility-scale solar, hybrid systems, and green hydrogen technologies is pivotal for this project. "InSolare's proven EPC track record and expertise across utility-scale solar, hybrid systems, and green hydrogen technologies are strong complements to our PEM electrolyzer technology. Together, we will deliver an integrated green hydrogen solution for NLC Limited that will accelerate India's energy transition," said Dr. Markus Tacke, CEO, Ohmium International.

By combining Ohmium’s advanced PEM technology with InSolare’s engineering and project execution strengths, the project positions NLC India Limited at the forefront of green energy innovation and reinforces the strategic importance of homegrown, scalable, locally delivered green hydrogen solutions.

About Ohmium

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

Learn more at https://www.ohmium.com/

About InSolare Energy Ltd.

InSolare Energy Ltd. is a technology-driven renewable energy company delivering integrated solutions across solar, wind-hybrid systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and green hydrogen. With an EPC portfolio of 1.5 GW+ across India, the company combines innovation, engineering expertise, and execution excellence to deliver reliable and cost-effective clean energy projects. The company is also emerging as a key player in the green hydrogen and green ammonia ecosystem under SECI’s SIGHT scheme.

For more information, visit: https://insolare.com/