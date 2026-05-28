Amadeus Redefines Travel Advertising to Help Brands Capture Demand Earlier

NICE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amadeus today introduced the Amadeus Travel Advertising Platform at its Advertising Summit in Nice, France. Leveraging Accenture’s agentic framework for campaign execution, the platform outlines a new approach designed to help travel companies make faster, smarter advertising decisions based on where demand is forming — not just where it has already converted.

Travel advertising has become increasingly complex, fragmented across channels and often driven by historical performance signals that arrive too late to capture emerging demand. As travelers plan trips across AI chatbots, search, social, metasearch, content platforms and OTAs long before booking, travel brands face rising acquisition costs and growing pressure to prove return on investment.

The Amadeus Travel Advertising Platform connects forward-looking travel demand intelligence with advertising planning, activation and AI-supported decision-making. This enables travel brands to drive profitable demand and decisions by investing earlier, allocating budgets more efficiently and operating with clearer performance outcomes in a fragmented advertising ecosystem.

For travelers and travel agents, this approach delivers more relevant and timely experiences, connecting the right offers, content, and options at the moment they are making decisions.

From reactive optimization to demand-led orchestration

Most advertising solutions optimize performance within individual platforms or closed ecosystems. The Amadeus Travel Advertising Platform is designed to orchestrate advertising activity across channels, acting as a neutral execution layer that connects trusted travel data with cross-channel advertising decisions.

By acting earlier and more precisely, travel brands can reach travelers with more relevant messages at moments that better reflect their intent.

At the core of the platform is an intelligence layer that evaluates campaign performance holistically and applies AI to support cross-channel decision-making at scale. In line with Amadeus’ broader AI approach, automation is designed to enhance human strategy, ensuring decisions remain transparent, controllable and outcome-driven.

“Travel advertising has become more complex, but much of the decision-making is still reactive,” says Dan Ciocoiu, Head of Advertising Solutions at Amadeus. “This platform is about helping travel brands act earlier — using AI to support better decisions and connect demand insight to coordinated action across channels, while maintaining the trust, neutrality and control the industry expects from Amadeus.”

What is live today

The first live capability within the platform is the Omnichannel Budget Allocator, which is already used by Amadeus Advertising teams as part of managed services.

The Omnichannel Budget Allocator uses AI to continuously evaluate campaign performance and automatically reallocate advertising budgets across channels and campaigns, based on defined objectives such as bookings or return on ad spend. Rather than replacing native optimization tools from platforms such as Google and Meta, it complements them by orchestrating spend across the broader advertising mix, while applying guardrails to ensure responsible and stable decision‑making.

Designed to evolve with the travel ecosystem

The Amadeus Travel Advertising Platform is a platform designed to evolve over time. Future phases will expand capabilities, including deeper integration of forward-looking travel demand signals into decision‑making, enhanced measurement and reporting, and additional campaign management tools — with AI continuing to reinforce the platform’s ability to operate at scale across the travel ecosystem.

As part of this evolution, Amadeus is collaborating with Accenture to codevelop elements of the campaign management layer, accelerating time-to-market while allowing Amadeus to focus on its core differentiation: trusted travel data, orchestration and optimization at scale. Accenture brings complementary industry, media, technology and data expertise to enhance the platform, contributing its Accenture Media Console (AMC), which works to optimize performance across digital advertising platforms with an easy-to-use agentic interface, allowing the user to focus on strategy, not just administration.

“This is the next exciting chapter in our longstanding collaboration with Amadeus as a reinvention partner for the travel industry,” comments Tyson Wipperling, Managing Director, Travel at Accenture. “By bringing together Accenture’s industry, marketing, media and AI‑at‑scale capabilities through our Accenture Media Console, with the breadth and depth of Amadeus’ traveler intent and attribution data, we’re enabling a new approach to travel advertising: one that puts humans firmly in the lead, while AI does the heavy analytical lifting.”

Today, the platform underpins Amadeus Advertising’s managed services for hotel customers, with destinations and airlines having access to the capabilities soon.

By shifting the focus from reactive optimization to demand-led orchestration, the Amadeus Travel Advertising Platform helps travel companies operate with greater clarity, speed and efficiency — while remaining grounded in measurable performance outcomes.