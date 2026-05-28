Autonodyne and NAVAIR Complete Collaborative Mission Autonomy Demonstration at NAS Patuxent River

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 20, 2026, Autonodyne LLC, an autonomy software company, successfully executed two-ship Collaborative Mission Autonomy flight test demonstrations with NAVAIR Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Two Four (UX-24) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The flights – which demonstrated multiple layers of Autonodyne's autonomy software in live flight – marked the delivery of an integrated solution to provide safe mission autonomy test and evaluation.

During the exercise, Autonodyne and NAVAIR completed several flights with two RQ-23A TigerShark unmanned air vehicles using a government-owned autonomy architecture. The flights were autonomous from launch to terminal recovery area, with Autonodyne executing autonomous launch commands, route commands, and a two-vehicle counter-rotating combat air patrol (CAP).

This demonstration was part of a contracted program between NAVAIR and Autonodyne designed to expand the government’s portfolio of platforms compatible with Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA), and establish an enduring, affordable, safe testbed for Mission Autonomy.

The flights integrated several products from Autonodyne’s autonomy software suite, including Edge Mission Autonomy software, Nest Ground Control Station software, and Sentinel Mission Assurance software.

Edge demonstrated multi-agent autonomy, providing the link for the RQ-23As to share information, and Sentinel executed all safety-critical validation internally, validating its ability to streamline autonomy development with faster iteration, lower costs, and more frequent flight testing. Autonodyne's Nest Ground Control Software (GCS) provides operators, like NAVAIR, with a unified interface to plan and execute missions and monitor unmanned air vehicles in real time. The GCS supports single- and multi-ship operations for autonomous vehicles across Groups 1–5 and is A-GRA compliant.

Autonodyne and NAVAIR will continue to work together to advance the use of Mission Autonomy for appropriate real-world scenarios.

About Autonodyne, LLC

Autonodyne LLC is a Boston-based, privately held autonomy software company specializing in collaborative autonomy, manned-unmanned teaming, and autonomy architectures. Founded in 2014, Autonodyne has built a suite of interoperable platform-agnostic solutions to enable autonomy across domains and led industry development and implementation of A-GRA protocols. This includes command-and-control software, pilot vehicle interfaces, and collaborative mission autonomy designed for Group 1-5 unmanned air systems and collaborative combat aircraft. Autonodyne’s team brings expertise across defense, engineering, aviation, flight test, and software development.