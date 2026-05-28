Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Inspirity Health Partners Launch Strategic Supply Chain Partnership

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspirity Health Partners (IHP) has entered into a strategic, multi-year agreement with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) to advance and integrate TMH’s supply chain capabilities through a collaborative, high-performance partnership model.

With a well-established category management structure, disciplined operational processes and strong clinical engagement, TMH joins Inspirity from a position of strength. Through this new collaboration, TMH will expand its capabilities by receiving direct access to nationally recognized Mayo Clinic Supply Chain Management resources.

The partnership is designed to enhance financial performance, reduce administrative burden and deepen alignment between supply chain strategy and clinical excellence—while preserving TMH’s local decision-making authority, leadership oversight and organizational autonomy.

“Our supply chain team has built a strong, effective foundation that we are proud of,” said David Adkins, Executive Director of Supply Chain Management, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. “This partnership allows us to build on that momentum—adding scale, expertise and advanced analytics while preserving local ownership. It strengthens our ability to continuously improve and ensures we are well-positioned to serve our patients and community for the long term.”

Through the integrated model offered through Inspirity, TMH will gain expanded support across strategic sourcing, purchased services optimization, analytics-driven decision making and clinical–supply alignment. The collaboration will enable TMH to run multiple value initiatives in parallel, accelerating impact without overextending internal teams.

A distinguishing feature of the engagement is TMH’s strong culture of clinical partnership. The organization has established physician champion support and demonstrated success with co-management models—creating a foundation for deeper integration between clinical stakeholders and supply chain strategy.

“It is truly an honor to work alongside the TMH team,” said Bruce Mairose, Vice President of Inspirity Health Partners and Division Chair, Supply Chain Management at Mayo Clinic. “TMH brings a disciplined approach and a clear commitment to continuous improvement. Together, we are building one fully integrated TMH–Inspirity supply chain team—seamlessly combining local expertise with national scale to deliver meaningful, sustainable value.”

The collaboration reflects a growing trend among forward-looking health systems seeking to strengthen operating performance while preserving community focus and local governance. By integrating advanced analytics, national scale and proven operational methodologies, TMH and Inspirity are driving measurable performance improvement, advancing clinical engagement and enhancing financial resilience—building a supply chain platform designed to support long-term strategic growth.

About Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Founded in 1948, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is a private, nonprofit community healthcare system committed to transforming care, advancing health and improving lives with an ultimate vision of being known as the most engaged and supportive organization in America. Serving 21 counties in North Florida and South Georgia, TMH is comprised of a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, five residency programs and 50 affiliated physician practices. TMH has established partnerships with Alliant Management Services, Apalachee Center, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, Capital Health Plan, Doctors’ Memorial Hospital, Florida State University, Big Bend Hospice and Radiology Associates. For more information, visit TMH.ORG.

About Inspirity Health Partners

Inspirity Health Partners combines the best-in-class supply chain practices of co-founders Mayo Clinic Supply Chain Management with the advanced business analytics and financing capabilities of HumanityCorp, offering providers a new and continuous way to fund profound transformations in technology and patient care–changes today’s healthcare environment demands. Learn more at inspirityhp.com.