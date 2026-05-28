Cash App Investing Names Apex Ascend as Strategic Clearing Platform for Millions of Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the infrastructure powering modern investing, today announced that Cash App Investing has selected Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex, as its new clearing provider. The integration will support Cash App Investing's millions of customers and leverage Apex's proprietary AscendOS™ technology platform to support its continued growth and innovation in democratizing investing for everyday Americans.

Cash App Investing is provided through Block, Inc.'s Cash App platform, which serves more than 59 million monthly transacting actives. Cash App Investing selected Apex after an extensive evaluation process to support its next chapter of growth. The strategic alliance represents a significant milestone for both companies, combining Cash App's user-centric approach to investing with Apex's cutting-edge clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure, Apex AscendOS™.

"Cash App has built something remarkable for everyday investors, and we're proud to power what comes next," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex. "Real-time technology, reliability that earns trust, and a partner built to support their momentum. This collaboration positions Cash App to continue to scale their investing platform and user base."

Cash App Investing customers will continue to access and manage their investments through the familiar Cash App interface while benefiting from Apex's robust clearing, custody and trading infrastructure. The collaboration supports all existing account features, including dividend reinvesting and Round Ups, along with robust security protocols and infrastructure designed for high-volume, real-time processing.

"Apex's real-time infrastructure and API-first approach give us the flexibility to innovate quickly while ensuring our customers have the reliability and protection they expect," said Logan Kolar, CEO of Cash App Investing. "Apex's modern technology platform and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to make investing more accessible and provide our users with the tools they need to build their financial future."

AscendOS™, Apex's proprietary technology platform, is designed specifically for the demands of modern digital investing platforms. The system provides the real-time processing and scalable architecture Cash App needs to support millions of concurrent users, along with comprehensive API capabilities that enable rapid feature development without compromising on regulatory compliance or security. The alliance also positions Cash App to expand its product offerings over time, relying on an innovative firm like Apex that provides access to multiple asset classes, a wide range of account types, 24x5 trading, and more.

The strategic alliance reinforces Apex's position as the leading contender for growth-oriented fintech companies seeking reliable, scalable infrastructure to support their expansion and innovation goals.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. Banking* on Cash App is easy: customers can receive paychecks early with direct deposit, spend money where Visa® is accepted with a personalized Cash App Card, and grow their money with a separate savings balance - all without hidden fees. Customers can also create a unique $Cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, make purchases with Cash App Pay, trade stocks and buy and sell bitcoin.** With Afterpay,*** customers can also pay over time in a way that best fits their financial needs through participating merchants or directly in the app. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

*Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. See cash.app for more details. Direct Deposit, Round Ups feature and Savings provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand.

**Brokerage services provided by Cash App Investing LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, subsidiary of Block, Inc. Stablecoin and Lightning Network are not available to New York residents. Bitcoin services provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Investing and bitcoin are non-deposit, non-bank products that are not FDIC insured and involve risk, including monetary loss. Cash App Investing does not trade bitcoin and Block, Inc. is not a member of FINRA or SIPC. For additional information, see the Bitcoin and Cash App Investing disclosures.

***Afterpay is offered and managed through your Cash App account - no Afterpay account needed. Eligibility is based on several factors and is not guaranteed. Afterpay is not available in all states. Afterpay loans issued by First Electronic Bank, serviced by Square Capital, Inc. View state licenses.