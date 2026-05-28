LIDD Named Kinaxis Value-Added Reseller to Drive Supply Chain Transformation Across EMEA

MONTREAL, Quebec & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIDD, a global supply chain consulting firm, announced the expansion of its partnership with Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), becoming an official Value-Added Reseller supporting projects across North America and the EMEA region, anchored by the launch of operations in the United Kingdom.

As global volatility becomes the norm, LIDD and Kinaxis are equipping enterprises across EMEA with the predictive tools and boots-on-the-ground expertise to pivot instantly. Share

The expansion reflects growing demand from organizations seeking stronger planning capabilities to manage complex supply chains and improve visibility.

“Expanding our partnership into EMEA is a natural next step for LIDD,” said Emilio Colangelo, Partner, Supply Chain Planning Practice. “Companies need implementation partners who combine deep supply chain expertise with practical execution. Kinaxis provides world-class planning capabilities, and our role is to help customers turn them into measurable operational results.”

LIDD and Kinaxis help organizations move beyond fragmented planning toward one connected model. Kinaxis PlanningOne provides a centralized platform linking strategy and execution across demand and operational planning, inventory management, and performance measurement.

“As supply chains become more complex, customers are looking for partners who can help turn planning into real-world outcomes,” said Elliott Garofalo, Vice President of Global Partner Organization at Kinaxis. “Expanding our relationship with LIDD combines Kinaxis planning and AI-driven decision support with strong implementation expertise in EMEA.”

By combining Kinaxis technology with LIDD’s supply chain planning expertise, customers gain enterprise-level planning tools alongside the operational support needed to scale successfully.

With more than 15 years of experience and teams across North America and Europe, LIDD helps organizations build connected and scalable supply chains across industries including retail, manufacturing, food and beverage, and consumer products.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is a leader in supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Their powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis is trusted by renowned brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About LIDD

LIDD is a leading supply chain consultancy and technology integration firm. The organization helps manufacturing, distribution, and retail companies design, justify, and implement the infrastructure and technology required to optimize their supply chains and drive growth.