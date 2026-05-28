Lightbits Labs Announces Early, Initial Interoperability with Microsoft Windows Server NVMe-oF Initiator Preview

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits Labs®, inventor of NVMe® over TCP and the Inferra™ KV cache acceleration engine for AI inference, today announced the initial interoperability with the new Microsoft Windows Server NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) Initiator Preview®. Available in Lightbits v3.19.1, this early milestone will enable storage administrators to deliver high-performance, native NVMe over TCP block storage to Windows Server Insider hosts over standard Ethernet once Microsoft® releases it.

"By bringing native NVMe/TCP support to Windows Server, end users can provision Lightbits volumes and connect them to Windows Server Insider hosts in just a few steps." — Abel Gordon, CTO, Lightbits Labs Share

The introduction of a native NVMe-oF initiator in Windows Server represents a significant shift for data infrastructure. By removing the need for legacy SCSI-based protocols or specialized hardware, organizations can achieve better application performance, lower storage overhead and improved scalability while using existing Ethernet. Lightbits has engaged with the Microsoft Windows Server® team throughout this preview stage to ensure seamless integration for this emerging capability.

“Our work with Microsoft to validate the Windows NVMe-oF Initiator Preview is a critical step in democratizing high-performance block storage,” said Abel Gordon, CTO of Lightbits Labs. “By bringing native NVMe/TCP support to Windows Server, end users can provision Lightbits volumes and connect them to Windows Server Insider hosts in just a few steps.”

As this is a pre-release capability, it is not intended for production use but rather for exploration and evaluation. Lightbits invites customers and partners to explore the functionality and share their feedback.

To learn more about the Windows NVMe-oF Initiator Preview, visit the Microsoft website.

To learn more about early, initial interoperability of Lightbits with the Windows Server NVMe-oF Initiator Preview, visit the Lightbits website and read the blog, watch the full demo video on the Lightbits YouTube channel, or schedule a technical briefing with Lightbits experts.

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®) is the inventor of the NVMe over TCP storage protocol, which is natively built into its industry-leading block storage, and the first KV cache prefetch engine acceleration for AI. Lightbits data storage solutions are engineered to deliver unmatched high performance and maximum hardware efficiency for LLM inference, real-time analytics, and transactional workloads at scale. Lightbits is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class, cost-efficient storage systems for performance-sensitive workloads at scale.

To learn more about Lightbits Labs, visit https://www.lightbitslabs.com/ and follow Lightbits Labs on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Lightbits, Lightbits Labs, LightOS, and Inferra are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.