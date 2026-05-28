Low Institute for Therapeutics and NorthStar Partner to Advance Novel Radioligand Therapy for Cancer-Associated Bone Disease

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Low Institute for Therapeutics (LIFT), a pioneering non-profit clinical research organization, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar), a leading radiopharmaceutical company today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and clinical translation of Lu177-LT17, a novel Lutetium-177 based radioligand therapy candidate for the treatment of cancer-associated bone disease, including hematologic malignancies and metastatic solid tumors.

Partnership accelerates LIFT’s mission of bringing innovative therapies from academic labs to patients by leveraging NorthStar’s capabilities and technical expertise. Share

Through the partnership, NorthStar will provide integrated radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities, including LT17 isotope radiolabeling, analytical development, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing support. The collaboration will support key translational and regulatory milestones aimed at supporting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Once approved, NorthStar will manufacture the clinical supply for planned Phase I first in-human trials.

“Our collaboration with LIFT reinforces NorthStar’s position as a preferred contract development and manufacturing partner across the radiopharmaceutical ecosystem, including with nonprofit and academic-led programs,” said Dr. Frank Scholz, President & CEO of NorthStar. “By combining our end-to-end CDMO capabilities with LIFT’s research model, we are helping bring promising new therapies closer to patients who need them most.”

Lu177-LT17 is a highly targeted radioligand therapy designed to selectively deliver therapeutic radioisotopes to cancer-induced bone lesions while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The program reflects the growing momentum across the radiopharmaceutical sector as precision oncology and targeted radioligand therapies continue advancing toward broader clinical adoption.

“LIFT was founded with a mandate to advance the groundbreaking discoveries coming out of Purdue University into transformative therapies for patients,” said Dr. Stewart Low, Executive Director of LIFT. “Lu177-LT17 is a compelling example of that mandate being put into action. Partnering with NorthStar provides the expertise and infrastructure necessary to advance Lu177-LT17 into the clinic and ultimately, help patients in need.”

For NorthStar, the collaboration further expands the company’s role as an integrated radiopharmaceutical partner supporting early development, isotope production and supply, and cGMP manufacturing for emerging radiopharmaceutical programs. NorthStar’s vertically integrated infrastructure was purpose-built to support seamless radiopharmaceutical development, scale-up, and long-term commercialization, enabling programs to advance from early clinical development through commercial readiness within a coordinated operational environment.

About the Low Institute for Therapeutics (LIFT)

The Low Institute for Therapeutics is a nonprofit research organization established to reduce human suffering from disease based on the pioneering work of Dr. Philip Low, Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University. The Low Institute is focused on advancing clinical studies of innovative medicines designed to precisely treat a wide range of diseases by preferentially targeting diseased tissue, thereby improving efficacy, reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes. The institute is focused on diseases which significantly impact human health, including malaria, many types of cancer, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary fibrosis, heart failure, rheumatoid arthritis, organ transplant rejection, fatty liver disease, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell anemia and bone fractures. For more information, visit www.lowinstitute.org.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) using electron-accelerator technology. The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.