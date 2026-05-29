Fortegra Completes Acquisition by DB Insurance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra"), a global specialty insurance company, today announced the completion of its acquisition by DB Insurance Co., Ltd. ("DB"), one of Korea's leading property and casualty insurers. The transaction, announced on September 26, 2025, received all required regulatory and stockholder approvals.

Fortegra will operate independently, maintaining its existing leadership team, distribution relationships, and underwriting discipline. Agents, distribution partners, and customers will continue to experience the service excellence that has defined the Fortegra experience.

Richard Kahlbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Fortegra, said: "Every company eventually changes ownership. That is the nature of business. The closing of this acquisition is a starting point. As part of DB Insurance, Fortegra is positioned to expand our business geographically, enhance our capabilities and deepen our market presence in the US, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia. Together, DB Insurance and Fortegra intend to build a recognized leader in the global specialty insurance market."

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of ‘X’, we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

About DB Insurance

For more than six decades, DB Insurance Co., Ltd. has built a strong foundation as one of Korea’s leading insurers, protecting individuals and businesses while driving the advancement of the nation’s insurance industry. Founded in 1962 as Korea’s first public automobile insurer, the company adopted the name DB Insurance in 2017 to embody its vision of becoming a global insurance group. With an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) with Financial Size Category of ‘XV’ and S&P Rating A+ (Stable), DB Insurance provides a comprehensive portfolio of general, long-term, and automobile insurance, along with a broad range of financial services through its subsidiaries in life insurance, securities, savings banking, and asset management. For more information: www.idbins.com.