VB Spine Signs Master Agreement with Apolo Medica

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VB Spine LLC (“VB Spine”), a global, family-owned spine company, today announced that it has signed a Master Service Agreement with Apolo Medica to begin distribution of VB Spine products in Mexico. The announcement follows VB Spine’s recent expansion into the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to further expand VB Spine’s reach within North America,” said John Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine, speaking on behalf of his brothers and fellow co-CEOs Anthony and Marc Viscogliosi. “By partnering with Apolo Medica, we can bring innovative products to operating rooms across Mexico, allowing us to continue our mission of redefining spine care for patients worldwide.”

Based in Mexico City, Apolo Medica is a leading distributor in spine and endoscopy. Its portfolio includes an array of high-quality products designed to ensure success in the operating room. The company is passionate about medical education and provides hands-on training for its products and technologies.

“VB Spine’s products fit well within our portfolio, and we can’t wait to start showcasing them to our surgeons,” said Cristian Zaldivar, CEO of Apolo Medica. “As a rapidly growing leader in the global spine industry, VB Spine is a company many of our clients have been watching for a while; I know they are as excited as we are to experience VB Spine products as soon as they are available in Mexico.”

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnership, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

About Apolo Medica

Apolo Medica is a family-owned medical device distribution company and a trusted partner to leading healthcare providers across Mexico. With a focused portfolio of innovative medical technologies and a strong national commercial presence, Apolo Medica delivers specialized solutions that support surgeons and healthcare institutions in improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Focused on people, partnerships, and service excellence, Apolo Medica ensures healthcare professionals have reliable access to the products, technical support, and logistics required to provide the highest standard of care. Apolo Medica is owned and led by its founding family, whose long-term commitment to the Mexican healthcare system has driven the company’s sustained growth and reputation.