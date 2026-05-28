Navan Partners with Global Food and Agriculture Leader Simplot to Improve Global Travel Access

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced that The Simplot Company, a privately-held global food and agriculture company, has selected Navan to modernize its global travel operations.

As Simplot continues its global expansion, the company requires a sophisticated travel platform capable of meeting the complex needs of its international workforce.

Navan’s platform supports these needs by providing:

Unrivaled Inventory: Direct access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) content, low-cost carriers, and regional inventory that legacy systems relying on a Global Distribution System (GDS) often miss.

Direct access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) content, low-cost carriers, and regional inventory that legacy systems relying on a Global Distribution System (GDS) often miss. Meaningful Cost Savings: Navan expects to drive significant cost savings for Simplot through reduced hotel and flight rates, increased user adoption, and automated flight credit recovery.

Navan expects to drive significant cost savings for Simplot through reduced hotel and flight rates, increased user adoption, and automated flight credit recovery. AI-powered Support: World-class support through Navan’s proprietary AI, alongside 24/7 assistance from our expert network of global agents.

World-class support through Navan’s proprietary AI, alongside 24/7 assistance from our expert network of global agents. Enhanced User Experience: The transition is expected to save Simplot’s travelers and finance teams time by eliminating manual processes and providing a consumer-grade mobile experience.

"Simplot is a global company that requires a modern, integrated travel platform to keep up with our growth," said Brandon Smith, Senior Director of Procurement at Simplot. "In Navan, we found a partner that shares our commitment to innovation and vertical integration. This platform gives us the robust inventory and real-time visibility we need to drive significant cost and time savings across our entire global operation.”

"Both Simplot and Navan know what it takes to scale a global business," said Michael Sindicich, President of Navan. "Simplot is unlocking a new level of productivity for its travelers and a new level of visibility for its finance team. We are proud to support their next phase of growth.”

About Simplot

Simplot is a family-owned, privately held global food and agriculture company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Its integrated portfolio of companies includes food processing and food brands, phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, and other enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot has major operations in nine countries with products and services available to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.simplot.com.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.