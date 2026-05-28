Forsee Power and Hitachi Industrial Products Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Electrification of Off-Highway and Rail Applications

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – ALFOR), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hitachi Industrial Products (“Hitachi”) to collaborate across several strategic areas such as hybrid and electric systems for mining vehicles, locomotives, and construction machinery, as well as aftersales services in key international markets.

This strategic collaboration aims to combine Hitachi’s expertise in motors, inverters, and electrical components with Forsee Power’s advanced battery systems and global aftermarket capabilities to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy-duty and off-highway applications.

“We are proud to partner with Hitachi to support the transition toward lower-emission heavy-duty mobility solutions,” said Frederic Poupeau, Vice President of APAC of Forsee Power. “By combining our battery expertise and global aftermarket footprint with Hitachi’s recognized electrical systems know-how, we aim to accelerate the deployment of hybrid and full-battery solutions for demanding applications such as mining, rail, and construction equipment.”

This Memorandum of Understanding reflects the shared ambition of both companies to contribute to the decarbonization of industrial mobility through innovative electrification solutions adapted to demanding operating environments.

Forsee Power battery systems are entirely designed by Forsee Power teams and manufactured in Europe, Asia-Pacific and in North America.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, trucks, buses, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia, and North America, the group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on some of the most robust cells on the market, and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance services on-site or remotely. 5,500 heavy-duty vehicles and 150,000 light-duty electric vehicles are equipped with Forsee Power batteries. The group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transportation batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development; the group has been awarded the Gold Medal by the international rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower