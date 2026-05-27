Custom Truck One Source Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, forestry, waste management and other infrastructure-related end markets, today announced that it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract through Sourcewell. The contract was awarded following a transparent, competitive solicitation process. Eligible agencies, including municipal transit authorities and state and local governments, can purchase products directly from Custom Truck through the Sourcewell contract, saving time and administrative work by not having to issue their own solicitation.

Being selected by Sourcewell is an exciting milestone for our organization and reinforces the trust customers place in Custom Truck. Share

“Being selected by Sourcewell is an exciting milestone for our organization and reinforces the trust customers place in Custom Truck. We look forward to expanding our partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies across North America through a streamlined cooperative purchasing process backed by our nationwide capabilities,” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Truck.

Sourcewell, a self-funded government organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement through competitively awarded contracts, Sourcewell empowers governments, schools, and nonprofits to access cost-effective and efficient solutions.

For more information, including how to use Custom Truck’s Sourcewell contract, visit customtruck.com/l/sourcewell.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,350 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.