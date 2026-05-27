TMF Group Expands Its Partnership With Fenergo to Deliver Fully Digitalised Investor Onboarding

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TMF Group, a provider of end-to-end support across the asset manager’s lifecycle, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Fenergo, a leading provider of SaaS financial technology solutions to improve client lifecycle management (CLM) and support regulatory compliance.

Under this renewed agreement, TMF Group will offer clients a fully digitalised investor onboarding experience. The firm will be able to deliver a more unified, transparent and real-time investor experience, enabling clients to submit, manage and track information through a streamlined, automated onboarding process with full end-to-end visibility. This is made possible through a suite of integrated capabilities that transform how investors onboard and how operations are managed, namely:

Asset Manager Porta l: An investor-facing digital front end, through which investors receive invitations, log in, track their onboarding status in real time, submit documentation and respond to queries. For asset managers, this provides a live pipeline dashboard across all investors and funds, with clear status tracking and search functionality. By integrating directly with Fenergo's CLM platform, it eliminates the need for manual data re-entry.





An investor-facing digital front end, through which investors receive invitations, log in, track their onboarding status in real time, submit documentation and respond to queries. For asset managers, this provides a live pipeline dashboard across all investors and funds, with clear status tracking and search functionality. By integrating directly with Fenergo's CLM platform, it eliminates the need for manual data re-entry. Native Biometric Identity and Verification: Automated biometric verification checks are triggered automatically when investors first access the portal, strengthening both operational efficiency and data governance.





Automated biometric verification checks are triggered automatically when investors first access the portal, strengthening both operational efficiency and data governance. Digital subscriptions: Investors can complete and e-sign subscription documents within the same session before initiating any processes. Documents are structured, validated and stored within the platform, automatically triggering Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows. This removes fragmentation by enabling investors to complete subscription and onboarding in a single digital journey.

This partnership builds on the firms’ existing collaboration, under which TMF Group implemented Fenergo’s full suite of CLM solutions — from KYC onboarding to ongoing CLM and regulatory reporting. The deployment covered 2,000 users across 125 offices, each serving clients in one or more of TMF Group’s 87 jurisdictions.

Ellen Stiene, Head for North America and Caribbean at TMF Group, says:

“Investors increasingly expect the same level of digital transparency and ease they experience elsewhere, and onboarding should be no different. Through our expanded collaboration with Fenergo, we are enabling a more streamlined, end-to-end digital journey; allowing investors to submit information, complete subscriptions and track progress in real time, while giving asset managers clearer oversight to stay focused on managing investments and delivering a positive investor experience.”

Marc Murphy, Fenergo CEO, added:

“We are proud to extend our partnership with TMF Group. Through our fully digital investor onboarding and subscriptions platform, we are helping clients navigate an increasingly complex and fragmented process with greater efficiency and transparency. This expanded agreement builds on our existing collaboration around client and investor lifecycle management, and demonstrates once again our shared commitment to delivering a seamless, compliant and client-centric experience for investors around the world.”

About TMF Group

TMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 13,000 experts and 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success.

We work with the majority of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

TMF Group – we make a complex world simple. www.tmf-group.com

About Fenergo

Fenergo is a leading provider of AI-powered Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, helping banks, asset managers and asset servicing firms to transform compliance, onboarding and lifecycle operations through a trusted System of Record. Its platform orchestrates every client journey - from KYC and onboarding to AML compliance, perpetual KYC, transaction monitoring and offboarding, enabling continuous, real-time control, streamlined operations, reduced risk and improved client experiences across more than 120 jurisdictions. For more, please visit www.fenergo.com.