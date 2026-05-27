Elevations Credit Union selects Spiral to boost member savings and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning platform redefining digital banking, today announced a partnership with Elevations Credit Union, a leading Colorado-based financial institution with over $3 billion in assets and more than 180,000 members. The partnership will enable Elevations to drive primary relationships and grow deposits by allowing members to turn everyday purchases into effortless savings and community impact.

"With Roundup Center, our members can easily save more and help others every day." Share

By embedding Spiral's Roundup Center seamlessly directly into the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, members can automatically round up their everyday debit card purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or charitable contributions.

"Helping our members build savings in a simple, consistent way is a key priority for us," said Craig Draayer, VP of digital transformation at Elevations Credit Union. "With Roundup Center, our members can easily save more and help others every day."

Members can direct their roundups fully to savings or split them between savings and charitable giving through the Local Change Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliated with Elevations, which supports local causes like affordable housing, education, and mental health. This personalized experience also includes real-time impact tracking and tax-deductible donation receipts.

"Elevations is recognized for its deep commitment to members and the communities it serves," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and founder of Spiral. "When saving and giving are part of everyday banking and feel personal, credit unions see stronger card usage, higher deposits, and deeper member relationships."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how credit unions and banks grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by 45+ financial institutions, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities, turning institutions into the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account or debit card. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Elevations Credit Union

Elevations Credit Union empowers its members and the communities it serves along Colorado’s Front Range with financial solutions and education. In addition to offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business banking services, Elevations ranks as the No. 1 credit union residential mortgage lender by purchase volume in Boulder, Broomfield, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1952 as the U. of C. Federal Credit Union in Boulder, the organization has grown from 12 members and less than $100 in assets to over 180,000 members, more than 550 local employees and approximately $3.5 billion in assets. Elevations became a two-time recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2020 and first received the award in 2014. The credit union also earns local awards along Colorado’s Front Range for Best Bank, Best Mortgage Lender and Best Customer Service. Elevations is also the first two-time winner of the Denver Business Journal’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards. Learn more at www.elevationscu.com.