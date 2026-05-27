ArcBest Launches ArcBest View, a Unified Platform for Shipment Execution and Insights

FORT SMITH, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), an integrated logistics company, today announced the launch of ArcBest View™, a new digital logistics platform designed around how customers manage shipments. View enables shipment visibility across ArcBest logistics solutions through a single, intuitive interface.

The idea behind ArcBest View is captured in its tagline, “You Can See Everything From Here,” reflecting clear visibility into shipment activity and insight into cost and service performance.

“ArcBest View reflects what we hear from customers every day. Execution, reliability and visibility matter,” said Seth Runser, president and CEO of ArcBest. “We built View in close partnership with customers, shaping it around how they manage shipments day to day. It provides a self-serve way to access the information they need, with ArcBest experts ready to step in when situations become more complex. That focus on customer experience and daily execution is core to our strategy.”

What ArcBest View does

ArcBest View brings shipment activity, visibility and reporting into one place, keeping teams aligned as they manage work across ArcBest services.

Customers can:

Quote, book and manage shipments through a single platform, including access to shipment details, supporting documents, billing and reporting

Compare shipping options and manage daily work more efficiently, with help from ArcBest logistics experts when needs become more complex

View real-time shipment activity across services using custom views and watchlists organized by role, task or priority

Monitor costs and service performance over time using reporting and saved views to track trends and patterns across services

The launch of View reflects how ArcBest is executing its long-term strategy. The company continues to bring people, technology and integrated solutions together to make it easier for customers to manage complex supply chains. View builds on investments across the network, digital capabilities and operating tools that support reliable execution today while expanding what ArcBest can deliver for customers going forward.

View is available to both existing and new ArcBest customers. For more information, visit view.arcb.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 14,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company continues to invest in purpose-built technology such as ArcBest View™, its digital logistics platform that brings quoting, booking, shipment visibility and reporting into one connected experience. For more information, visit arcb.com.