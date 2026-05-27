Boingo Wireless Deploys High-Speed Connectivity for U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Blaz in Guam

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a leading provider of connectivity solutions for the U.S. military, has launched connectivity at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Guam. The deployment brings high-speed internet to newly constructed Marine barracks and Wi-Fi to common areas, supporting daily connectivity at this remote installation.

"Boingo’s wireless solutions are designed to meet the unique demands of military environments," said Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless. Share

Boingo mobilized quickly to design and build seamless and secure networks that meet the needs of Marines arriving at the newly commissioned base. Internet in the barracks gives Marines reliable access for remote learning, the ability to stay connected with family and friends, and enables everyday personal use such as streaming entertainment and gaming. Boingo’s deployment at Camp Blaz also features Wi-Fi 6 technology in common areas throughout the installation to provide high-bandwidth coverage in central gathering spaces.

As the first new Marine Corps installation commissioned in more than 70 years, Camp Blaz continues to expand its footprint. Boingo’s network will scale alongside the base, with additional buildings coming online as construction progresses.

"Boingo’s wireless solutions are designed to meet the unique demands of military environments," said Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless. "With experience connecting more than 100 military installations in the U.S. and abroad, our teams were uniquely prepared to support Camp Blaz—deploying to Guam to design and deliver secure, scalable connectivity that could be implemented quickly and aligned with the base’s ongoing development."

A long-standing partner to the U.S. Department of War, Boingo brings deep expertise in designing, deploying and managing networks tailored to the needs of military operations and communities. Boingo provides award-winning Wi-Fi, cellular, towers, fiber and private network solutions that connect mission-critical applications on base and support quality of life for troops and their families.

Boingo’s Wi-Fi deployment at Camp Blaz was completed under a contract with the Navy Exchange Service Command and Marine Corps Community Services.

Learn more about Boingo’s network solutions for military installations at boingo.com/military-solutions.

FAQ

What is Boingo’s deployment at Camp Blaz in Guam and why is it significant?

Boingo’s deployment on Guam demonstrates the delivery of secure, resilient connectivity in a strategically important and operationally complex military environment. The deployment underscores how advanced network infrastructure can support mission readiness and service member quality of life in remote locations.

Who is Boingo and what connectivity solutions does the company provide for military installations?

Boingo is a leading provider of connectivity infrastructure, delivering 5G, Wi‑Fi, fiber, Open RAN, cellular towers and private network solutions purpose‑built for defense environments. Learn more about Boingo’s military solutions at boingo.com/military-solutions.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.